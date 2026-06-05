Tampa Bay area events this weekend: A 'Wicked' performance, Broadway Unhinged and cliff diving

If you're searching for something to do this long weekend, WUSF has your back.

From an event for "Wicked" fans to salsa lovers, here are eight things you can check out across Tampa Bay this weekend.

World-class vocalists come together to sing songs of Grammy-and Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Straz Center. It includes hits from classic shows like "Wicked" and "Godspell."

Tickets are through the Florida Orchestra and range from $36 to $86. Kids 18 and under can get $20 tickets in advance for all Pops concerts. At least one paying adult purchase is required per order.

Address: 1010 N WC Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL 33602

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will take place in Florida for the first time ever, Friday and Saturday, at the St. Pete Pier.

Elite divers will jump from the pier into Tampa Bay in front of a live audience. The sport combines athleticism and spectacle. It's free to watch.

Address: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Come out this Saturday night to Centro Asturiano de Tampa for a musical comedy and improv mix. Famous Broadway musicals compete against one another through parodies, audience sing-alongs, and comedy sketches, with audience voting throughout the performance.

There are two performances: One at 5 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at around $32.90 and increase from there.

Address: 1913 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

This takes place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. At 809 Lounge Restaurant & Grill in Tampa, you can expect a live performance by Koko Band, music from DJ Pechocho and a salsa class. This is inspired by the classic sound of the Fania era.

The event is free and does not require registration or advance ticket purchases.

Address: 3710 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. will perform Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Tickets start at $40.

Address: 4802 US Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33610, US

SRQCon is Sarasota County Libraries’ annual pop-culture convention. It's this Saturday at the Selby Library downtown.

This convention is a free, family-friendly event celebrating comics, science fiction, fantasy, gaming, anime, and fandom culture with activities designed for all ages.

There will be cosplay contests, artist and vendor booths, guest panels, crafts, and much more. Admission is free.

Address: 1331 1st St., Sarasota, FL 34236

Part of the 2026 St. Pete Pride celebration, it’s Family Day on the Pier this Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier waterfront. This all-ages event brings together LGBTQ+ families, allies, and community organizations for a day of kid-friendly activities, entertainment, resource booths, and interactive experiences. One of the featured attractions is the return of the Pet Parade, which adds a playful and adorable community element to the celebration.

This is a full-day street festival on Saturday for Pride month from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Gulfport. There will be food, live music, street entertainers and over 150 vendors along Beach Blvd. This is free to attend.

Address: Beach Blvd S, Downtown Gulfport