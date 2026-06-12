Here are ways to recognize Juneteenth across the Tampa Bay area in 2026

Juneteenth marks the day when 250,000 enslaved people in the state of Texas were declared free by the U.S. Army back in 1865. The date became a federal holiday in 2021 when former President Joe Biden signed the legislation recognizing it nationwide.

Today, Juneteenth is commemorated through festivals, educational programs, performances, community gatherings and cultural events that honor Black history, resilience and achievements.

Here is a list of Juneteenth events taking place across the Tampa Bay area:

Friday, June 12

City of Tampa Annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

The City of Tampa will host its annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony at the City Center at Hanna Avenue in partnership with the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition. The event will also include a Wellness Fair and feature Benjamin Haith, designer of the Juneteenth flag.

Time: 5 - 8 p.m.

Location: 2555 E. Hanna Ave., Tampa

Cost: Free.

Saturday, June 13

Juneteenth Field Fest

Hosted by the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition, the festival will bring the community together for a day of culture, music and entertainment. Special guests include saxophonist Jordan Bolds and soul singer Paula Watkins.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: West River Greenway, 1345 W. Main St., Tampa.

Cost: Free.

Honoring the Journey: A Juneteenth Storytelling Experience

This storytelling event explores African American history while honoring those who resisted oppression and empowered future generations.

Time: 7 - 9 p.m.

Location: St. John Cathedral, 3401 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way, Tampa.

Cost: $30; tickets available online.

Monday, June 15

Arts Legacy Remix

Held at the Straz Center, this event will showcase Tampa Bay artists through performances that include music, dance and poetry.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa.

Cost: Free; registration required.

Tuesday, June 16

Juneteenth Festival: Health & Wellness Conference

Part of the Juneteenth Festival at Raymond James Stadium, this conference focuses on addressing health disparities and promoting holistic wellness. Topics include maternal health, sexual health and community well-being.

Time: 1 - 7 p.m.

Location: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

Cost: Free with registration; paid seating and parking options available.

Wednesday, June 17

Juneteenth Festival: Community Symposium

Also part of the Juneteenth Festival, this symposium brings together community members to discuss issues affecting the African diaspora. Topics include housing, politics, financial literacy and community development.

Time: 1 - 7 p.m.

Location: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

Cost: Free with registration; paid seating and parking options available.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth Summer Block Party

Hosted by the Tampa Police Department, this family-friendly block party will feature activities focused on youth education and strengthening community relationships.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Fair Oaks Park Community Center, 3400 E. Louisiana Ave., Tampa.

Cost: Free; no registration required.

Juneteenth Visual Poetry Workshop

Organized by the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, participants will learn how to preserve family memories by creating visual poems through photography, writing and collage-making.

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Historic Leonard Reid House, 2529 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota.

Cost: Free; registration required.

Saturday, June 20

Children's Board Free Family Day: Juneteenth Cultural Celebration

Hosted by the Tampa Museum of Art, the celebration includes art activities, live performances, snow cones and gallery experiences for families.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa.

Cost: Free; registration required.

SPEAK EASY: Words That Breathe (Juneteenth Edition)

Enjoy an evening of poetry, music and storytelling featuring local poets and musicians from St. Petersburg.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Culture Creative, 2108 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.

Cost: Tickets available online.

Annual Juneteenth Arts Festival

Presented by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the festival will feature live music, spoken word, African dance, films by local filmmakers and students, visual art, food trucks and local vendors.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota.

Cost: Free; reservations required.

Saturday, June 21

Juneteenth 5K CommUnity Walk/Run

Organized by Smart Health Initiatives, this family-friendly event celebrates culture, wellness and community while promoting awareness about preventing Type 2 diabetes through accessible health activities.

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Location: Lowry Park Central, 7525 N. Boulevard, Tampa.

Cost: Free; pre-registration required.