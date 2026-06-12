Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Beetlejuice, fringe festival and seafood galore

If you're searching for something to do this long weekend, WUSF has your back.

From an event to satisfy seafood cravings to fringe performances, here are seven things you can check out across the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

The iconic rock band Evanescence will perform on Friday at 7 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Joined by special guests Spiritbox and Nova Twins, the concert will take place in an outdoor amphitheater and offers a great opportunity for rock fans, longtime followers of the band, or anyone looking to enjoy live music and some of the biggest hits from the 2000s.

The Broadway hit based on Tim Burton’s classic film will be performed from Friday through Sunday at the Straz Center in Tampa.

The story follows Lydia Deetz, a teenager fascinated by the afterlife, whose life changes after she encounters a recently deceased couple and the eccentric ghost Beetlejuice. The production is famous for its unique mix of humor, supernatural elements, special effects, and catchy songs such as "Say My Name.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. The market brings together hundreds of artists, designers, and independent small businesses offering handmade goods, artwork, home décor, fashion, and unique products.

Seafood lovers can head to Corey Avenue for the St. Pete Beach Seafood Festival. This free community event runs Friday through Sunday. It features fresh seafood, a crab race, live music and local vendors.

This festival contains 30 shows that will run until June 21 at Kress Contemporary and The Commodore in Ybor City. The event is part of Tampa’s fringe independent theater, presenting comedy, storytelling, and experimental performances, giving the audience the chance to see something different from a traditional play.

Friday is Pride Night at the Tampa Bay Rowdies' favorite place, Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg. But throughout the season, supporters can enjoy special themed celebrations, giveaways, and postgame experiences that make each home match unique.

No World Cup games in the Tampa Bay area, but you can still get together with fellow soccer fans to see the U.S. take on Paraguay during a watch party tonight at Al Lang Stadium. Gates open at 7 p.m.; tickets are $10.

Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Downtown Dogs and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay are collaborating in Hyde Park Village for a dog event and adoption on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

Visitors can meet adoptable pets, learn more about adopting, be a part of giveaways and maybe find themselves heading home with a new fur baby of their own.