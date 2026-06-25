Tampa Bay music events this weekend: Death metal ensemble Worm, progressive jazz band Golden Flower

There's another great weekend of concerts in the Tampa Bay area, from progressive jazz to ska to heavy metal. Here's a roundup of music events you can check out.

Orlando-based ensemble Golden Flower is performing Friday at 7 p.m. at Suite E Studios in St. Pete. Golden Flower is a progressive jazz group that blends progressive rock, jazz, funk, and South American music. Tickets are $14.

Address: 615 27th St. S. #Suite E St. Petersburg

You can also see Golden Flower perform on Saturday at 8 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. Tickets are $13.

Address: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

Reggae, ska, punk group Elephants Dancing is performing its Better Together Tour at Grand Central Brewhouse on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Elephants Dancing is best known for its energetic live performances, passionate songwriting and DIY touring. Free.

Address: 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Watch the ensemble Worm perform at the Orpheum in Tampa on Saturday at 7 p.m. Worm is a black doom metal band whose songs revolve around darkness, death, and vampirism. General admission is $29.

Address: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Zeta the Babe is performing Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gulfport Brewery. Zeta is a Dallas-born saxophonist and storyteller rooted in her Black Southern upbringing. Free.

Address: 3007 Beach Blvd, Gulfport

Guitarist Sam Williams performs on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Independent in Tampa. He is a highly active Tampa Bay guitarist and songwriter who will perform an all-instrumental set that includes surf and spy-fi lounge tunes. It's free to attend.

Address: 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa