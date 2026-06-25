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Tampa Bay music events this weekend: Death metal ensemble Worm, progressive jazz band Golden Flower

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Pac-Man style graphic with green, pink, yellow and blue. It writes Golden Flower and has frog-like green animated characters on it.
Suite E Studios
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Orlando-based ensemble Golden Flower is performing on June 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Suite E Studios in St. Petersburg.

From punk group "Elephants Dancing" to a death metal ensemble and progressive jazz band, here are some music events you can check out.

There's another great weekend of concerts in the Tampa Bay area, from progressive jazz to ska to heavy metal. Here's a roundup of music events you can check out.

Progressive jazz band 'Golden Flower'

Orlando-based ensemble Golden Flower is performing Friday at 7 p.m. at Suite E Studios in St. Pete. Golden Flower is a progressive jazz group that blends progressive rock, jazz, funk, and South American music. Tickets are $14.

Address: 615 27th St. S. #Suite E St. Petersburg

You can also see Golden Flower perform on Saturday at 8 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. Tickets are $13.

Address: 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

Punk group 'Elephants Dancing'

Reggae, ska, punk group Elephants Dancing is performing its Better Together Tour at Grand Central Brewhouse on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Elephants Dancing is best known for its energetic live performances, passionate songwriting and DIY touring. Free.

Address: 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Death metal ensemble 'Worm'

Watch the ensemble Worm perform at the Orpheum in Tampa on Saturday at 7 p.m. Worm is a black doom metal band whose songs revolve around darkness, death, and vampirism. General admission is $29.

Address: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Saxophonist 'Zeta the Babe'

Zeta the Babe is performing Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gulfport Brewery. Zeta is a Dallas-born saxophonist and storyteller rooted in her Black Southern upbringing. Free.

Address: 3007 Beach Blvd, Gulfport

Guitarist Sam Williams

Guitarist Sam Williams performs on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Independent in Tampa. He is a highly active Tampa Bay guitarist and songwriter who will perform an all-instrumental set that includes surf and spy-fi lounge tunes. It's free to attend.

Address: 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa
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Arts / Culture MusicEventsThings To Do
Warren Buchholz
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