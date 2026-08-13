Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Dome after Dark, Artists in Wonderland, Monster Jam Freestyle

Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.

From wondering down the rabbit hole to Artists in Wonderland, a monster truck show and more, here are several events you can check out across greater Tampa Bay.

Experience nature 360 in the dreamlike world of Dome After Dark: Surreal Nature at the Dali Museum on Friday night. The immersive 360-degree experience surrounds you with animals up close, powerful waterfalls, blooming flowers, and shifting landscapes. The show starts at 5:30. Tickets cost $25 for museum members and $29 for non members.

Address: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg

Follow the White Rabbit down the hole to Artists in Wonderland at Lowry Parcade on Friday from 8–11 p.m. This Alice in Wonderland-inspired art pop-up and market features work and unique gifts from local artists. There will be music from DJ Acidbitter and $8 unlimited arcade credits. Come dressed as the Mad Hatter, Alice or even the Queen of Hearts. Don’t be late like the rabbit!

Address: 1213 W Waters Ave, Tampa

Old Florida has a lot more hidden secrets than you may know. Go from Monkeys to Mermaids at FloridaRAMA. This live podcast recording event is on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it celebrates everything wonderfully weird about Florida. From the monkeys at Silver Springs to the Mermaids in our waters, if you believe, Florida has tales to tell.

Address: 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg

See a different side of conceptual art with Beautiful Ideas: The Prints of Sol LeWitt at Sarasota Art Museum. The exhibition highlights LeWitt’s distinctive approach to geometric forms, lines, color, and repetition through his printmaking practice. Now through October, celebrate one of the most underrepresented but most inventive printmaking artists of our time. General admission is $20.

Address: 1226 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Get ready for big air and even bigger thrills when Monster Jam Freestyle Mania rolls into Benchmark International Arena this weekend. Trucks will be flying. That is allowed here! Monster Jam trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross riders for an action-packed show packed with gravity-defying tricks and freestyle competition. The weekend includes four shows, kicking off Friday night at 7 p.m., while Sunday's last show is at 1 p.m.

Address: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Spend your evening shopping local at the Gulfport Night Market along Beach Boulevard. The year-round market every first Friday and third Saturday of the month brings together local artists, makers and small businesses with handmade arts and crafts to one spot. Community-centric and a great way to spend your Saturday this month from 5 to 9 p.m.

Address: 3101 Beach Blvd, Gulfport