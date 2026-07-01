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Fourth of July weekend soundtrack: Here are 5 must-see Tampa Bay concerts

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT
Circle image of older people playing jazz music on state with graphic around it of stars and stripes and red and blue
New Tampa Performing Arts Center
/
Courtesy
The New Tampa Performing Arts Center is holding a Fourth of July concert on July 5, 2026.

From celebratory concerts to jazz and psychedelic jams, here are some music events you can check out this holiday weekend.

It's America's 250th birthday this weekend. From big band patriotic tunes to psychedelic jams, here are your weekend music picks across Tampa Bay.

Thursday

Simon Lasky’s New York Quintet ft. Allison Nash performs at the Palladium at 7 p.m. The British/St. Petersburg-based pianist and composer is known across Tampa Bay and beyond for his original compositions and arrangements. General admission is $30-50.

Address: 253 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Friday

Boxcar Hollow performs from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Ale and the Witch. Celebrate Independence Day early with Boxcar Hollow’s psychedelic blend of musical styles with lots of beer on tap. This is a free outdoor event.

Address: 111 2nd Ave NE, St Petersburg

Saturday

Cage Brewing is hosting its 4th of July festival with four jam bands throughout the day, including the Grateful Walker Family Band and Pure Rush. The concert runs from 2-11 p.m. and is free. This is an outdoor show.

Address: 2001 1st Ave S, St Petersburg

Sunday

Florida Jazz Express: the Fourth of July Big Band Concert takes place from 3-5 p.m. at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Listen to patriotic songs that symbolize America, Independence Day, and summer traditions in true big-band style. General admission is $18 to $25.

Address: 8550 Hunters Village Rd, Tampa

A live concert and online jam session is at 6 p.m. at Red Calliope Gallery. It features jazz vocalist Alexis Cole, who will be jamming in person with guitarist Phil Magallanes and other talented musicians. Free.

Address: 109 Evers St S, Plant City
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Arts / Culture Fourth of July EventsFourth of JulyMusicEventsThings To Do
Warren Buchholz
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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