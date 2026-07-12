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An underwater encore: Keys music festival hits all the right notes — under the waves

WGCU | By Florida Keys News
Published July 12, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
Scuba divers wearing different costumes perform with musical instruments underwater. The one in front holds a microphone.
Frazier Nivens
/
Florida Keys News Bureau
These creatively costumed divers hit all the right notes at this makeshift concert on Looe Key Reef in the Florida Keys during the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival on Saturday.

The Florida Keys' beloved underwater music festival returned with mermaids, melodies and a mission to protect coral reefs.

LOOE KEY REEF, Florida Keys – The Florida Keys cranked up the volume this weekend. And the audience had fins!

Divers and snorkelers took the plunge and descended beneath the waves for the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival. Ocean-themed favorites streamed through underwater speakers as dancing mermaids strummed guitars, plucked harps and sounded trumpets...all in the name of coral reef conservation.

Colorful tropical fish swam through the melodies, transforming Looe (Pronounced Loo) Key Reef, located in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, into one of nature's most unforgettable concert stages.

Donna Whitney of Miami, Florida, strums her trusty harp, playing all the right chords during the Underwater Music Festival on Looe Key Reef in the Florida Keys on Saturday.
Frazier Nivens / Florida Keys News Bureau
/
Florida Keys News Bureau
Donna Whitney of Miami, Florida, strums her trusty harp, playing all the right chords during the Underwater Music Festival on Looe Key Reef in the Florida Keys on Saturday.

But this celebration wasn't all about fun. It carried an important message. Between songs, divers heard reminders about protecting fragile coral reefs by respecting marine life, using mooring buoys, and practicing responsible diving and snorkeling.

Now in its 42nd year, the annual festival once again proved that music can and does do more than entertain. It inspires people to celebrate, appreciate and protect the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States.

Copyright 2026 WGCU
Tags
Arts / Culture Florida KeysMusic festivalFlorida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
Florida Keys News
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