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Spin into Sunday: WUSF’s Jazz vinyl session brings cool sounds to St. Petersburg

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
Graphic showing vinyl next to ice saying Cool Jazz, promoting Sunday Jazz event
Graphic by Warren Buchholz
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WUSF
WUSF hosts its monthly jazz vinyl session at Suite E Studios in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

From some cool coffee with even cooler jazz to chart-topping songwriter Eric Darius, here are a few music events you can check out across Tampa Bay.

From saxophonists to vinyl records, here are some music events for you to do this weekend across greater Tampa Bay.

Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Friday at 8 p.m. at the Palladium: Clearwater Jazz Holiday Presents an Evening with Eric Darius, a special foundation benefit concert. Tampa raised saxophonist and producer Eric Darius is a Billboard chart topping modern jazz songwriter known for his trademark jump. Tickets range from $30-260.

Address: 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

A bit of Americana

Also on Friday from 7-10 p.m. at the Northend Tap House is dinger-songwriter Kitty Steadman performs Coastal Country and Americana music with powerful vocals and a wanderlust vibe. Free.

Address: 2908 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

A spin through a personal collection

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., WUSF hosts its monthly jazz vinyl session at Suite E Studios. Get out of the heat and grab a cool coffee created by B-Flat Brews and listen to even cooler jazz curated by WUSF’s Warren Buchholz as he spins from his own personal vinyl collection. Free. Indoors. Bring your own vinyl and/or a friend.

Address: 15 27th St. S., STE E, St. Petersburg

Signature soulful blues

On Sunday, Matt Mayes (also known as mojokiss) will take the stage for the Independent’s Sunday Live Music series. This show is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will feature Mayes' signature acoustic blend of soulful blues and inventive cover songs. Free.

Address: 5016 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
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Warren Buchholz
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