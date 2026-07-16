Tampa Bay events this weekend: Lynyrd Skynyrd, dance parties and a scoop of the cool stuff

Country, indie, classic rock and Southern royalty all share the marquee this weekend across Tampa Bay. Add a rodeo, a couple of dance parties and a delicious ice cream festival at The Pier and there's something going on no matter your vibe.

It's one of the louder ways to spend the weekend. Cheer on bullriding, bronco busting, barrel racing and other rodeo events after a festival of food, games and American 250 patriotism. Just head to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover on Friday or Saturday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the cowfolk action starting at 7:30.

One of country music's rising names, Megan Moroney, brings her Cloud 9 Tour to Benchmark International Arena in downtown Tampa on Friday at 7 p.m. This is probably the place to be if songs like “Tennessee Orange,” “Am I Okay?” and “No Caller ID” are on your playlist and you're ready for a full arena singing every heartbreak lyric along at her.

Friday night at 7, Ferg's in St. Petersburg hosts a classic rock throwback show pairing two '80s bands with a local opener. It is an outdoor venue, so dress for the heat. Expect a nostalgic night built around loud guitars, familiar songs and a crowd that probably knows most of the words.

Friday at The Ritz Ybor, indie soul rocker Cat Power celebrates the 20th anniversary of her album "The Greatest" by playing it in its entirety. It is smaller and more intimate than an arena show, so it would suit you if you like being close to the stage and experiencing live music up close.

The '80s band from Down Under headlines a show with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Shoner Knife and Glen Phillips on Saturday at 7 p.m. at BayCare Sound in Clearwater. It's an outdoor show. Buy a seat under the roof, or settle into the field with a blanket and stay for the whole lineup.

Southern rock royalty Lynyrd Skynyrd headlines at Tampa's Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday. "Free Bird" is still flying behind frontman Johnny Van Zant, early-era guitarist Rickey Medlocke and other long-timers. Six Gun Sally opens the 6:30 p.m. show. The Amp is a large outdoor venue.

Saturday night on the Tampa Riverwalk comes with a dinner cruise aboard the Yacht StarShip from 8 to 10:30. There is a free bar at sea and a DJ playing everything from disco to Latin. Pick dinner and a cruise, or a cruise only, so there is some flexibility on cost. This is more of a special occasion night than just heading to another bar.

Instead of the usual late-night clubbing, the Ritz Ybor is starting a little earlier on Saturday, aiming at a slightly older crowd. It is more of an afternoon into evening thing (5 to 9 p.m.) so it would probably work if you want to party without staying out until 2 a.m. You still get the Ybor atmosphere without sacrificing Sunday morning to recover.

Can there be a better way to chill out on National Ice Cream Day? It's gonna be hot, right? So come on down to Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier and gum down a freezing, creamy, melting treat. It's free to get in, with products are available for purchase from multiple vendors. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.