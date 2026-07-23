Weekend events across Tampa Bay: Bolts Brew Fest, Christmas in July and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.

From a beer festival to a Christmas in July craft show, here are several activities you can check out this weekend across Tampa Bay.

You can get unlimited pours from over 50 breweries on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena. There will be beer, cider, seltzers, cocktails and more on the Tampa Bay Lightning's home ice. The event is for ages 21 and up. General admission starts at around $70, but if you're a designated driver, you can get in for around $53.

Address: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

There will be over 175 vendors showcasing handcrafted gifts, jewelry, and more on Saturday and Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall. Saturday's show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday's is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are no advance tickets, so show up at the door. Prices are $5.50 with a credit card or $5 with cash. Parking is $10 in advance, but $12 at the gate.

Address: 4800 U.S. HWY 301 N, Tampa

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is turning the patio into a canine water park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be puppy flights, kiddie pools for the dogs to cool off, bubble machines and more. There will also be dog adoptions, live music and a market.

Address: 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m., the Mahaffey Theater is hosting a touring stage musical based on the Disney movie franchise. It’s a family theater pick rather than a concert, so it will work well if you want something with kids or just want a change of pace from live music. Tickets start around $25.50.

Address: 400 First Street South, St. Petersburg

Friday brings The Australian Pink Floyd Show to Ruth Eckerd Hall for a tribute performance recreating Pink Floyd's music and stage production. It is a full theatrical concert experience rather than a typical tribute act, so it is a great choice if you are a fan or into this classic band’s music. Doors open at 7 p.m., but the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $48.25.

Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

This Saturday night show at Ruth Eckerd Hall features Pablo Cruise, Orleans, David Pack and Henry Gross. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $47.75.

Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Two 90s and early 2000s rock bands take over Jannus Live on Friday. Tonic is best known for “If You Could Only See,” while Vertical Horizon had major hits like “Everything You Want” and “You’re a God,” so there will probably be plenty of songs you recognize even if you do not know the bands by name. First of the Day will also be playing. This is a benefit concert for Rocks the Cure, which is a nonprofit organization raising money for pediatric cancer research. General admission starts at $45 without fees.

Address: 18 2nd Street N, St. Petersburg