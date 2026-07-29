WUSF's weekend live music picks: Jazz, funk and indie across Tampa Bay

From hearing about the stories behind original songs to a psychedelic funk performance and more, there are several live music events you can check out this weekend across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Here are a few of our picks.

After-hours jazz with Latin rhythms

Friday at 6 p.m. at the New Port Richey Library is Tony Tromboney — a Tampa-based professional trombonist and low-brass musician. This after-hours free show will blend jazz fusion and Latin rhythms into one fun, energetic live show.

Address: 5939 Main St, New Port Richey

A bit of Psychedelic Funk

Friday at 8 p.m. at Dunedin Brewery is the ensemble Sauce Pocket, which performs Psychedelic Funk. This free show, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., features a mix of original tunes with influences from the worlds of Funk, Soul, Latin Jazz and Hip Hop.

Address: 937 Douglas Ave, Dunedin

A modern-day folksinger

Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Crowbar in Ybor City is Leon Majcen and friends with Kristopher James. Leon Majcen is a modern-day folksinger rooted in the classic tradition of Townes Van Zandt and John Prine. Tickets are $28.

Address: 1812 N 17th St, Tampa

The stories behind the songs

Saturday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Ale and the Witch in St. Pete is the summer edition of the Songwriters in the Round concert series. This free event will feature JT Brown, Sam Hastings and Hunter Moore. They will rotate playing original songs and sharing stories behind the songs.

Address: 111 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

A songwriting duo rooted in shared history

Sunday at 8 p.m. at New World Brewery is the indie rock ensemble 76th Street with Tornsey. 76th Street is a songwriting duo whose musical chemistry comes from their shared experiences that go all the way back to childhood. Tickets are $25-$30.

Address: 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa

