Free music weekend across Tampa Bay: jazz on the Hammond B3, vinyl faves and other sounds
Sounds to check out include organ jazz at Dunedin Brewery, Radio Silent’s energetic live show in St. Petersburg and Jazz at WUSF's vinyl listening series.
From a blues performance in Dunedin to another afternoon of spinning records, here is a roundup of our music picks across Tampa Bay this weekend.
The trio Organ Trail performs great organ blues and jazz on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Dunedin Brewery, home to a Hammond B3 organ and Leslie speaker; free to attend; 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
The Pete Carney Trio plays on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Independent. Carney is a renowned saxophonist and director of jazz studies at the State College of Florida; free to attend; 5016 N. Florida Ave., Tampa.
WUSF Jazz present another Sunday Vinyl Session at Suite E Studios from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features new and classic records from the collection of Jazz at WUSF's Warren Buchholz; 615 27th St. S., Suite E, St. Petersburg.
Saturday at 7 p.m., Radio Silent performs in the beer garden at Grand Central Brewhouse. The group is known for its high-energy sound, rock-driven guitar solos, and pop- and reggae-inspired vocals; free to attend; 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.