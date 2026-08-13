Free music weekend across Tampa Bay: jazz on the Hammond B3, vinyl faves and other sounds

From a blues performance in Dunedin to another afternoon of spinning records, here is a roundup of our music picks across Tampa Bay this weekend.

The trio Organ Trail performs great organ blues and jazz on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Dunedin Brewery, home to a Hammond B3 organ and Leslie speaker; free to attend; 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.

The Pete Carney Trio plays on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Independent. Carney is a renowned saxophonist and director of jazz studies at the State College of Florida; free to attend; 5016 N. Florida Ave., Tampa.

WUSF Jazz present another Sunday Vinyl Session at Suite E Studios from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features new and classic records from the collection of Jazz at WUSF's Warren Buchholz; 615 27th St. S., Suite E, St. Petersburg.

Saturday at 7 p.m., Radio Silent performs in the beer garden at Grand Central Brewhouse. The group is known for its high-energy sound, rock-driven guitar solos, and pop- and reggae-inspired vocals; free to attend; 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.