Tampa Bay area music events this weekend: Jazz guitars galore, an unsanctioned Haslam’s parking lot concert and more

From Americana songwriting and local jazz talent to an unconventional indie-folk performance outside a beloved bookstore, Tampa Bay offers a diverse slate of live music events this weekend.

Country music with a twist

Friday at 8 p.m. at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa is Americana musician and songwriter Ward Smith. Smith combines traditional country roots with a modern twist. As a songwriter, he’s written for performers like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Trace Adkins. General admission is $25.

Address: 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa

Jazz guitars galore

Saturday at 4 p.m. at Seven C Music and Coffee in St. Petersburg is Guitars Galore, which is a concert featuring five jazz guitarists from the Tampa Bay area. Each guitarist will perform for 20 minutes. The lineup includes Carl Amundson, Bart Hanchey, Charlie Robinson, Jose Velandia, and Vincent Sims. Tickets are $25.

Address: 535 22nd St S, St. Petersburg

Meet me in the parking lot at Haslam's

Saturday from 8-10 p.m. in the parking lot of Haslam’s book store in St. Petersburg is the Haslam’s Parking Lot Show. St. Petersburg artist Filipe Bergson is trying to reopen the book store and has been selling t-shirts to raise funds. While he has not heard back from the owners after contacting them, Filipe has decided to throw a concert to get their attention. This free show will feature singer-songwriter Delaney Staack followed by St. Pete indie-folk band Little Giver.

Note: this concert is on private property without permission from the owner. Viewer discretion advised.

Address: 2025 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Sunday Jazz Sessions

Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Green Light Lounge and Kitchen is the Sunday Jazz Sessions with Sasha Tuck. Come see local jazz musicians perform with vocalist Sasha Tuck in this free to attend session.

Address: 221 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

