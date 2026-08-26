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Tampa Bay area music events this weekend: Jazz guitars galore, an unsanctioned Haslam’s parking lot concert and more

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published August 26, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT
A light brown building that says Haslam's Book Store at the top and Books in large red lettering is seen from across a street with a man walking in front of it and a gray car passing to the left
Bill DeYoung
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St. Pete Catalyst
The Haslam family opened the first iteration of Haslam’s Books in 1933; it’s been at this location, 2025 Central Avenue, since 1964. Haslam’s closed when the pandemic arrived in March, 2020, and its fate remains unknown.

Sounds to check out include a variety of jazz musicians, country music with a twist, and a concert in the parking lot of the old Haslam’s bookstore, attendee discretion advised.

From Americana songwriting and local jazz talent to an unconventional indie-folk performance outside a beloved bookstore, Tampa Bay offers a diverse slate of live music events this weekend.

Country music with a twist

Friday at 8 p.m. at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa is Americana musician and songwriter Ward Smith. Smith combines traditional country roots with a modern twist. As a songwriter, he’s written for performers like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Trace Adkins. General admission is $25.

Address: 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa

Jazz guitars galore

Saturday at 4 p.m. at Seven C Music and Coffee in St. Petersburg is Guitars Galore, which is a concert featuring five jazz guitarists from the Tampa Bay area. Each guitarist will perform for 20 minutes. The lineup includes Carl Amundson, Bart Hanchey, Charlie Robinson, Jose Velandia, and Vincent Sims. Tickets are $25.

Address: 535 22nd St S, St. Petersburg

Meet me in the parking lot at Haslam's

Saturday from 8-10 p.m. in the parking lot of Haslam’s book store in St. Petersburg is the Haslam’s Parking Lot Show. St. Petersburg artist Filipe Bergson is trying to reopen the book store and has been selling t-shirts to raise funds. While he has not heard back from the owners after contacting them, Filipe has decided to throw a concert to get their attention. This free show will feature singer-songwriter Delaney Staack followed by St. Pete indie-folk band Little Giver.

Note: this concert is on private property without permission from the owner. Viewer discretion advised.

Address: 2025 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Sunday Jazz Sessions

Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Green Light Lounge and Kitchen is the Sunday Jazz Sessions with Sasha Tuck. Come see local jazz musicians perform with vocalist Sasha Tuck in this free to attend session.

Address: 221 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg
Arts / Culture
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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