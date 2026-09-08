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Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Orlando-based ensemble Golden Flower blooms beyond jazz

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Five people standing in a studio smiling
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Ensemble Golden Flower, L to R: Caitlin Pequignot, Patrick Moreno, Cameron Gholami, Shawn Villanueva, Brandon Miller

Fresh off the release of its debut studio album, Golden Flower is focused on expanding its catalog of original music and pursuing new performance opportunities.

The Orlando-based progressive jazz ensemble Golden Flower unites musicians from diverse backgrounds to craft music that defies conventional genre labels. As keyboardist Patrick Moreno explained, the group aims to “challenge notions about what a certain genre is” and explore new ideas through its music.

Collaboration is the driving force behind Golden Flower's music, and that collective approach has helped the ensemble develop a distinctive sound while fostering growth among its musicians. “Every song we write, I feel like it inspires another one of us to write a song, going in a different direction,” Moreno said.

Fresh off the release of its debut studio album, Golden Flower is focused on expanding its catalog of original music and pursuing new performance opportunities. The group also hopes to collaborate with larger ensembles and bring its music to audiences beyond Florida through future touring efforts.

Golden Flower's music is available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Bandcamp. Fans can also follow the group on Instagram at @goldenflowermusic, visit goldenflowermusic.com, and catch the band live during its monthly residency on the first Friday of each month at The Nook on Robinson in Orlando.

The ensemble consists of Shawn Villanueva on trumpet, Caitlin Pequignot on violin, Cameron Gholami on drums, Brandon Miller on bass, and Patrick Moreno on keys. The WUSF Studio Sessions program was produced and recorded by Warren Buchholz with audio production by Jackson Harpe and Blake Bass and audio editing by Andrew Lucas.
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Arts / Culture WUSF JazzMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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