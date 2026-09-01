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Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Three friends, three countries, one unifying sound: Meet La Lucha

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Three men sitting together, smiling, behind a microphone on a stage
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Members of La Lucha, from left: John C. O’Leary, Mark Feinman and Alejandro Arenas

Their performance in the WUSF Performance Studio featured original compositions including Por La Tarde, Blues for Houston Person, and Otra Vez, along with a reimagined version of Feel Like Makin' Love.

Tampa Bay jazz trio La Lucha has spent over 15 years blending the diverse influences of its members: Mexican pianist John C. O'Leary, American drummer Mark Feinman, and Colombian bassist Alejandro Arenas. The group combines jazz with Latin rhythms, blues, rock, and classical influences to create a sound uniquely their own.

"Jazz music is a universal language," said O'Leary. "We hope that our music will bring people together to enjoy it, no matter what else they have going on in their lives."

The band's name, La Lucha, translates to "the struggle" or "fighting the good fight," reflecting the group's belief in perseverance, connection, and the power of music to unite people.

La Lucha features O'Leary on piano, Feinman on drums, and Arenas on bass. The production was executive produced by Warren Buchholz, produced and edited by Scott Wachtler, with audio engineering by Jackson Harpe and assistance from Chandler Balkcom.

Studio Sessions is made possible by Community Foundation Tampa Bay.
Tags
Arts / Culture MusicJazzWUSF Jazz
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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