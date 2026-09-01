Three friends, three countries, one unifying sound: Meet La Lucha

Tampa Bay jazz trio La Lucha has spent over 15 years blending the diverse influences of its members: Mexican pianist John C. O'Leary, American drummer Mark Feinman, and Colombian bassist Alejandro Arenas. The group combines jazz with Latin rhythms, blues, rock, and classical influences to create a sound uniquely their own.

"Jazz music is a universal language," said O'Leary. "We hope that our music will bring people together to enjoy it, no matter what else they have going on in their lives."

The band's name, La Lucha, translates to "the struggle" or "fighting the good fight," reflecting the group's belief in perseverance, connection, and the power of music to unite people.

La Lucha features O'Leary on piano, Feinman on drums, and Arenas on bass. The production was executive produced by Warren Buchholz, produced and edited by Scott Wachtler, with audio engineering by Jackson Harpe and assistance from Chandler Balkcom.

Studio Sessions is made possible by Community Foundation Tampa Bay.