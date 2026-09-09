Blues, brass and backyard sessions: A weekend of live music across greater Tampa Bay

From authentic blues to an acoustic string ensemble and more, there are several live music events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region. Here's a list of a few.

Friday

8-11 p.m. at Dunedin Brewery is The Organ Trail . Come listen to some great organ blues and jazz in this free event. Fun fact: Dunedin Brewery is home to its own Hammond B3 Organ and Leslie speaker, which will be used for the event.

Address: 937 Douglas Ave, Dunedin

9 p.m. to midnight at Bauser’s in Dunedin is Julie Black and Her Band . Julie Black performs authentic blues and jazz music and has been GRAMMY-nominated. This is a free event.

Address: 520 Douglas Ave, Dunedin

Saturday

3-6 p.m. in the courtyard of The North End Tap House in Gulfport: singer-songwriter Jenn Marie . Marie performs original music with lyrical stories and a voice that “packs a punch.” Free to attend. This is an outdoor show.

Address: 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd S., Gulfport

7:30 p.m. at the Carrollwood Cultural Center in Tampa is South of The Border: A Tribute to the Tijuana Brass . Led by trumpeter Basil Rodriguez, this brass ensemble will be performing the greatest hits of Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass Band. Tickets are $37.

Address: 4537 Lowell Rd, Tampa

Sunday

3-7 p.m. at Cage Brewing is the songwriting duo, Walker and Gilman . Join them for an intimate musical session in the backyard of Cage. Both musicians will be performing Grateful Dead renditions, Americana covers, and deep cuts. Free to attend. This is an outdoor event.

Address: 2001 1st Ave S., St. Petersburg

6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Independent is the Fil Pate Trio , which is a progressive acoustic string ensemble. The evening will feature fresh but traditional sounds on acoustic guitar, mandolin and upright bass. This show is free to attend.

Address: 5016 N Florida Ave, Tampa