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Hillsborough and Lee counties team up to help control dengue fever cases

WUSF | By Emma Brisk
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
One helicopter sits on the grass with trees behind it, facing the left, as another helicopter is flying just above the trees, facing right.
Emma Brisk
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WUSF
These are two of the four helicopters that Lee County Mosquito Control brought to Hillsborough. They are filled with up to 200 gallons of pesticide for each round trip.

Dengue fever cases continue to rise across the state, with most cases coming from Hillsborough County, which is why a neighboring county has come to help.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties both extended their state of emergencies over locally acquired dengue fever Thursday.

Hillsborough led the state with 170 cases as of the most recent state arbovirus surveillance report (Sept 20-26), while Pinellas had seven. Pasco, which had two cases, is also under a state of emergency.

The Florida Department of Health is expected to release updated figures on Friday.

A man sits at a desk, looking through a microscope at a white tray. He is using pliers to pick up individual bugs that are lined up in a row.
Emma Brisk
/
WUSF
Leonard Burns with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management is getting a closer look at an Aedes aegypti mosquito, which have been frozen to prevent them from moving.

Hillsborough County officials requested the help of Lee County Mosquito Control District this past week.

The district's communications director, Jenifer McBride, said multiple helicopters were brought to Hillsborough on Wednesday to help spread pesticides.

“The mosquito controls actually join forces because mosquitoes don't know boundaries,” McBride said.

Lee County pilot Gehard Geertsema said these efforts in Tampa could eventually benefit his area.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties declare states of emergency to battle dengue fever

“At the moment, things are pretty stable in Lee County,” Geertsema said. “We've got some extra resources that we're not using, so it's nice to come and help with that.”

He says spraying can become a challenge, since the applications are scheduled day and night.

The daytime rounds target the mosquitoes in their larvae stages, while the nighttime batch is stronger, intended for adult mosquitoes.

Gabriela Henderson is the communication relations coordinator for Hillsborough County Mosquito Management. She said both types of pesticides are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and safe for humans, pets and water.

“The treatment we use at night can be a little bit stronger,” Henderson said. “We're doing that at times where we can kind of protect everyone, so there's no kind of adverse reactions.”

A green tray with a label that reads "dengue - aedes aegypti" sits on top of a white grate, inside of a freezer.
Emma Brisk
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WUSF
These dengue mosquito test tubes sit inside a freezer to keep the bugs dead, allowing the Hillsborough County Mosquito Management lab to conduct tests and inspect.

Henderson advises that to help prevent mosquito bites people should apply an EPA- approved insect repellent and wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

There are ways to prevent Aedes aegypti, the species that carries dengue, from coming into your backyard.

Hillsborough officials said the bugs breed in standing water, with the biggest culprit being tires.

ALSO READ: Rare dengue death confirmed in Tampa as state's mosquito control experts stress vigilance

Hillsborough lets residents dispose of 12 tires annually at no cost at one of the county's community collection centers. You’ll need a state identification and a copy of your property tax bill.

This program is limited to Hillsborough residents – businesses like tire shops have to pay a disposal fee.

Pinellas and Pinellas have similar initiatives through the end of October, where residents can turn in four tires for free.

On Wednesday, Pinellas extended its local state of emergency on dengue until Oct. 8. It was issued on Sept. 24.

A man in a tan shirt reaching inside a white freezer, grabbing a green tray holding clear test tubes.
Emma Brisk
/
WUSF
Chris Wilkerson with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management shows the frozen dengue-carrying mosquitoes that are kept inside of the agency's lab for testing.
Tags
Health News Florida Mosquito ControlDengueHillsborough CountyLee CountyMosquito-Borne IllnessMosquito Spraying
Emma Brisk
Emma Brisk is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Emma Brisk
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