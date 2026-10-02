Hillsborough and Lee counties team up to help control dengue fever cases

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties both extended their state of emergencies over locally acquired dengue fever Thursday.

Hillsborough led the state with 170 cases as of the most recent state arbovirus surveillance report (Sept 20-26), while Pinellas had seven. Pasco, which had two cases, is also under a state of emergency.

The Florida Department of Health is expected to release updated figures on Friday.

Emma Brisk / WUSF Leonard Burns with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management is getting a closer look at an Aedes aegypti mosquito, which have been frozen to prevent them from moving.

Hillsborough County officials requested the help of Lee County Mosquito Control District this past week.

The district's communications director, Jenifer McBride, said multiple helicopters were brought to Hillsborough on Wednesday to help spread pesticides.

“The mosquito controls actually join forces because mosquitoes don't know boundaries,” McBride said.

Lee County pilot Gehard Geertsema said these efforts in Tampa could eventually benefit his area.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties declare states of emergency to battle dengue fever

“At the moment, things are pretty stable in Lee County,” Geertsema said. “We've got some extra resources that we're not using, so it's nice to come and help with that.”

He says spraying can become a challenge, since the applications are scheduled day and night.

The daytime rounds target the mosquitoes in their larvae stages, while the nighttime batch is stronger, intended for adult mosquitoes.

Gabriela Henderson is the communication relations coordinator for Hillsborough County Mosquito Management. She said both types of pesticides are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and safe for humans, pets and water.

“The treatment we use at night can be a little bit stronger,” Henderson said. “We're doing that at times where we can kind of protect everyone, so there's no kind of adverse reactions.”

Emma Brisk / WUSF These dengue mosquito test tubes sit inside a freezer to keep the bugs dead, allowing the Hillsborough County Mosquito Management lab to conduct tests and inspect.

Henderson advises that to help prevent mosquito bites people should apply an EPA- approved insect repellent and wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

There are ways to prevent Aedes aegypti , the species that carries dengue, from coming into your backyard.

Hillsborough officials said the bugs breed in standing water, with the biggest culprit being tires.

ALSO READ: Rare dengue death confirmed in Tampa as state's mosquito control experts stress vigilance

Hillsborough lets residents dispose of 12 tires annually at no cost at one of the county's community collection centers. You’ll need a state identification and a copy of your property tax bill.

This program is limited to Hillsborough residents – businesses like tire shops have to pay a disposal fee.

Pinellas and Pinellas have similar initiatives through the end of October, where residents can turn in four tires for free.

On Wednesday, Pinellas extended its local state of emergency on dengue until Oct. 8. It was issued on Sept. 24.