Mosquito Spraying

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Pinellas reported 17 more cases as the outbreak shows signs of crossing the bay. Hillsborough added 51 cases in the state's latest weekly update of mosquito-borne illnesses.
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Hillsborough County has reported 223 cases this year, according to the state's most recent weekly data update. A nearby county has sent helicopters and crews to help increase aerial pesticide spraying.
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There were 39 additional cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the county in the health department's latest update covering Sept. 6-12. Hillsborough's 134 cases reported since July account for nearly 90% of the 152 statewide.
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A federal judge has dismissed a request to stop aerial spraying of the pesticide Naled in Miami-Dade County, describing the plaintiffs' complaint as ...
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Last year, the pesticide Naled was one of several tools officials used to control mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus . Dr. Michael Hall was one of...
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Miami Beach’s efforts to control Zika-carrying mosquitoes have been challenged over the past two weeks by residents worried about possible adverse...