Pinellas, Hillsborough extend mosquito emergencies as dengue cases increase

Pinellas County reported a sharp increase in locally acquired dengue cases in the latest weekly state surveillance report, adding 17 infections as the mosquito-borne outbreak continues to grow across the Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health's report for Oct. 4-10 shows Pinellas has 37 locally acquired cases, a week after reporting 20.

Hillsborough County continues to be at the center of the spread, adding 51 cases during the week, bringing its total since July to 310. Pasco County added one and has four.

Health officials say the actual number of infections is likely higher because most people infected with dengue have no symptoms and may never be tested.

On Thursday, Pinellas and Hillsborough announced they were extending a local state of emergency covering dengue until Oct. 22.

The increase in Pinellas comes as health and mosquito control officials have expressed concern the disease would start to expand outside of Hillsborough. The region's interconnected communities and daily travel can contribute to the spread.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough, Pinellas add to dengue tally as mosquito fight continues

The virus is spread by Aedes mosquitoes, a warm-weather species common in Florida. Transmission typically occurs when a female acquires the virus while biting an infected human, then passes it to another person through a subsequent bite.

Statewide, 72 new locally acquired cases were reported this past week, bringing the total to 368. Of those, more than 350 were in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk. It has already been reported that Florida's outbreak is the largest in several decades in the continental United States.

Pinellas County Mosquito Control continues to elevate its response to limit increases in mosquito populations. The agency is using fogging trucks and a larvicide truck daily, weather permitting. Truck fogging treatments may start as early as 11 p.m.

“Our crews are also receiving additional support from partner agencies and contractors,” the agency said.

Lee County Mosquito Control has provided mission support equipment to enhance treatment abilities. Pinellas has also contracted additional trucks from Illinois-based Clarke Mosquito Services to assist with overnight treatments.

Hillsborough has been using a similar aggressive approach since the onset of the dengue outbreak in July. Hillsborough Mosquito Management says it is working 24/7, with assistance from crews out of Pasco, Manatee and Brevard.

The response includes aerial and ground spraying, along with door-to-door visits in several hotspot Tampa neighborhoods to inform residents of actions they can take to fight the spread.

ALSO READ: Tampa officials go door-to-door to share dengue info in 5 hotspot neighborhoods

There have also been 288 Florida cases this year of dengue associated with international travel to areas where the disease is endemic, according to the state report. Most were in Miami-Dade, with 182, although Hillsborough has reported 15 cases. Polk has had four, Pinellas and Manatee recorded two each, and Polk reported one.

Counties under a mosquito-borne illness alert are Alachua, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, PInellas and Pasco. Counties under a mosquito-borne illness advisory are Bay, Brevard, Broward, Holmes, Leon, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Polk, and Walton.

Health officials statewide continue to urge residents to eliminate standing water around their homes, where mosquitoes can lay eggs. Buckets, flowerpots, toys, pet dishes, bird baths, clogged gutters and discarded tires are among the places where water can collect. Residents also should check pool covers and plant leaves.

To reduce the risk of bites, officials recommend using a federally registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or another recommended active ingredient. Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors can provide additional protection.

