Every time Torrie LeBlanc failed to persuade a parent to give their baby a vitamin K injection, she thought about the blood-soaked diaper.

It belonged to a newborn delivered last year, in the bustling labor and delivery unit where LeBlanc worked as a physician at the Corewell Health hospital system in Grand Rapids, Mich.

In the early hours the day after the baby girl was born, she suddenly started bleeding "from everywhere," LeBlanc recalled. Her eyes, nose, and rectum all suddenly oozed blood.

The girl's parents cried out for help from their hospital room. Nurses and doctors on the overnight shift rushed her to the neonatal intensive care unit, where they pumped fresh frozen plasma and other blood products into her small body, trying to replace what she was rapidly losing.

Her parents had declined a vitamin K injection for their baby, which is given to most newborns within six hours of birth to prevent rare but life-threatening hemorrhaging. With their baby on the verge of bleeding to death roughly 36 hours after birth, the parents agreed to let doctors administer vitamin K.

It worked. The baby survived, largely because she received treatment almost instantly, according to LeBlanc and an attending physician who helped care for the baby. Had the baby been at home when she started bleeding, they believe she would have died.

What LeBlanc witnessed has become much more common in recent years as more parents, influenced by the anti-vaccine movement and broader mistrust of the medical system, refuse to allow doctors to give their babies vitamin K shots at birth.

Nationally, the rate of newborns who do not receive intramuscular vitamin K has more than doubled, rising from 3.1% of newborns in 2017 to 6.8% in 2025, according to research published in JAMA in November.

Kate Wells / KFF Health News

"I honestly thought it would be easier," physician Torrie LeBlanc says of a two-year initiative to reduce vitamin K refusals at the hospital where she worked in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "The more people I talk to, the more I learn about the misinformation that's online and the different reasons that people are refusing."

The spike moved LeBlanc, a pediatrician, and her colleagues to launch an initiative to reduce the rising number of vitamin K refusals at this hospital. On average, at least one family here refuses the injection for their newborn every day.

Two years in, the team won a modest victory: Vitamin K refusal rates are now flat at the hospital, even as refusals of other standard newborn medications, including the hepatitis B vaccine, continue to climb.

Still, doctors at the hospital say parents now regularly argue against everything from the once-routine vitamin shot to antibiotics for a critically ill infant.

"I honestly thought it would be easier," LeBlanc said, sitting by a sunlit window near the end of a 10-hour shift. "The more people I talk to, the more I learn about the misinformation that's online and the different reasons that people are refusing."

She paused. "It's a work in progress."

When doctors struggle to talk with parents

LeBlanc began a two-year fellowship at the children's hospital in 2024, certain she could make an impact on vitamin K refusals. After all, it's a vitamin, not a vaccine. How hard could it be to persuade parents to choose a vitamin that could save their baby's life?

Babies are born with very low levels of vitamin K, which is why the injection has been a routine part of newborn care since the 1960s. The shot is safe, with virtually no severe side effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it effectively prevents vitamin K deficiency bleeding, a rare condition that can involve bleeding in the brain.

Among babies who receive the shot at birth, fewer than 1 in 100,000 develop the most serious form of bleeding. But babies who don't receive it are 81 times more likely to develop the condition, according to the CDC. Of those who do, 1 in 5 die.

The shot was so effective that many doctors encountered a baby with VKDB perhaps only once in a career.

But doctors in multiple hospitals across the U.S. told KFF Health News that they now regularly see babies develop life-threatening bleeding from vitamin K deficiency. Some of those babies have died or been left with lifelong brain injuries.

Solomon Behar, a pediatric emergency medicine doctor in Los Angeles, recently treated an infant with VKDB who died.

"It just made me sad more than anything else," he said. "This was something that literally was a historical footnote up until the recent modern time, when people have decided that Mother Nature is someone that wants to work with them, rather than is trying to kill us."

Vitamin K refusals have increased dramatically in recent years alongside vaccine hesitancy.

Prominent conservative influencers suggest the vitamin K shot is tied to childhood cancer. Online parenting forums are filled with moms worried that the injection could harm their newborns, and wellness influencers on podcasts and TikTok — including some medical professionals — allege that babies have been injured by the shot or say it's unnecessary or unnatural.

Kate Wells / KFF Health News

Torrie LeBlanc helped train staffers in motivational interviewing, in which doctors must treat parents' autonomy as paramount, even if their decisions conflict with medical recommendations. The minute parents feel judged, LeBlanc says, they stop listening.

When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was asked at a congressional hearing in April to assure parents that the vitamin K injection was safe, Kennedy demurred. "I've never said anything about vitamin K," he said.

LeBlanc first saw a case of VKDB during her residency training, when a baby came into the emergency room with a nosebleed. Doctors caught it early, and the baby made a full recovery.

But she also watched as other doctors struggled with how to talk to parents who turned down the shot. "A lot of people just felt uncomfortable talking to families about it, or they didn't know what to say," she said.

Part of that was easy to fix: LeBlanc created a basic fact sheet for parents answering some of the most common questions about the vitamin K injection and explaining the risks of not getting it.

Labor and delivery nurses now use a script to offer routine newborn medications: "The standard of care for all babies born here includes vitamin K, hepatitis B vaccine, and erythromycin eye ointment," it says. "Do we have your permission to give these medications to your baby following delivery?"

The harder part is teaching doctors how to talk to parents about the fears that drive refusals.

"We can't walk into rooms where families don't know us from the doorknob and say, 'You have to do this,'" said Jaspreet Loyal, a pediatrician at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and a longtime leader in research on vitamin K refusal.

"We have to practice humility, to sit there and listen, and then come back the next day and sort of use that nudge approach."

LeBlanc helped train staffers in motivational interviewing, a technique developed for treating substance use disorders that is gaining popularity for addressing vaccine hesitancy.

It requires doctors to treat parents with a baseline of "unconditional positive regard or acceptance," one study urged. Parents' autonomy is paramount, even if their decisions conflict with medical recommendations. The minute parents feel judged, LeBlanc said, they stop listening.

The most important thing to convey, Loyal said, is "we are on the same team. You're looking out for your child. I'm looking out for your child. We may not fully agree what that looks like, but let's try."

LeBlanc gets only about 50% of parents who initially refuse the shot to change their minds. Other doctors at the hospital said their success rates are closer to 20% to 40%.

A refusal is now included in the patient's electronic medical record, so the family's regular pediatrician can bring it up at the first well-child visit. It also means that if the baby comes into the ER because of bleeding, the staff will immediately be able to see they haven't received the vitamin K shot.

And LeBlanc and Loyal, the Yale expert, argue that the rising rate of refusal means doctors need to be more open to parents who decline the vitamin K injection but want to give their baby liquid drops or crushed supplement tablets instead.

That's controversial: Taking vitamin K orally isn't as effective as the shot and requires multiple doses over several weeks or months, according to researchers. There's also no federally approved oral vitamin K supplement.

"The injection is the gold standard," LeBlanc said. "However, I would rather have them have some protection with the oral than no protection at all."

Finding compromise, with a baby's life on the line

In May, a 2-week-old baby came into Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with symptoms of meningitis, a potentially deadly infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

But the baby's parents had declined the vitamin K injection after the baby's birth, which meant the lumbar puncture — in which doctors insert a needle into the baby's lower back to get a sample of spinal fluid — needed to confirm meningitis was risky: What if the baby didn't stop bleeding after the puncture?

Still, as the child's condition worsened, doctors felt it was worth the risk. But then, the parents refused the lumbar puncture as well. LeBlanc recalled the mother telling her that, in her "medical opinion," she did not believe her child had meningitis.

After hours of debate, doctors offered the parents a compromise: They would treat the baby for meningitis, even without a confirmed diagnosis. That meant admitting the baby for two weeks to receive intravenous antibiotics.

Afterward, the mother wrote the medical team a thank-you note, which now hangs on a staff room wall covered with beaming photos of grateful families.

Kate Wells / KFF Health News

A thank-you note to hospital staff from the mother of a baby who, at 2 weeks old, was treated for suspected bacterial meningitis this past spring. The condition can be fatal, but the parents declined a lumbar puncture, which is required to diagnose the condition.

"Almost every single one of you has shown so much grace to us," the mom wrote. "Regardless of differing medical opinions, I'm so grateful for you."

On good days, LeBlanc can see that note as a win, a sign that staff are getting better at working with mistrustful families. On bad days, it feels like a symbol of a losing battle. Both families who watched their baby suffer after not receiving the vitamin K injection — the one whose child nearly died from VKDB, and the one with suspected bacterial meningitis — still declined routine vaccinations when they left the hospital.

At Yale, Loyal has learned not to take any of it personally. "At first, I used to feel like a failure every time: No, I was unable to convince somebody!" she said. Now she takes refusals in stride. "I cannot continue to spend time with someone who I cannot change their mind."

But LeBlanc worries each time she can't persuade a family to get their newborn the vitamin K injection. What if the next time she sees that baby is in the ICU? She would blame herself, she said, for not getting through to the parents.

"I couldn't convince them."

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.

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