Tallahassee breast surgeon says annual mammograms help catch cancer early

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare breast surgeon Dr. Shea Everidge says the best way to catch early signs is to schedule annual screenings for mammograms.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the five-year relative survival rate for early stage cancer diagnosed at the localized stage is over 99%.

That's why Everidge says catching cancer early is key. She also says the average age for women to start having routine screenings is 40.

"It is worth getting your mammogram every year because the smaller we catch your cancers, the less we have to do to get it taken care of and the more likely you are going to survive from that diagnosis," Everidge says.

She says the most common symptom is no symptom at all.

"When getting your annual mammogram most times, we're catching these so small before they become a lump that you can feel or cause any skin changes," Everidge says.

Some symptoms that could warrant a trip to a doctor she says are nipple discharge, skin changes and changes to breast contour.

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