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From punk to jazz: Your Tampa Bay weekend soundtrack

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:29 PM EDT
Graphic illustration of space with a vinyl record as the planet and an astronaut floats in front it
WUSF photo illustration
/
Canva
Graphic for WUSF's Sunday Vinyl event

From finger-style guitar virtuoso Eddie Estes and a punk rock pizza party to reggaeton star Ryan Castro and a laid-back vinyl listening session, this weekend's lineup offers something for every music fan.

Catch acclaimed performers, local favorites and community music gatherings this weekend across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Friday

Eddie Estes performs live from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Troll Music. Eddie is a fingerstyle guitarist who specializes in bluegrass and the music of Chet Atkins. General admission is $24.

Address: 628 E Venice Ave, Venice

Saturday

Punk Rock Pizza Party starts at 5 p.m. at the Orpheum. Come watch a full lineup of local punk rock music from ensembles like Warm Like Winter, Earthgirl, and Victims of Circumstance. DJ One Time will be spinning ska and punk rock classics. General admission is $21. Ticket includes complimentary pizza.

Address: 14802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

The Black Honkeys perform at 8 p.m. at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa. Voted "Best in the Bay" as the Best Local Soul/R&B/Funk Act, this ensemble performs a high-energy mix of 1960s/70s Motown, funk, soul, and more. Their single "What's the Price" was featured in the movie The Plus One starring Cedric the Entertainer. Tickets are $15.

Address: 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa

Colombian rapper and songwriter Ryan Castro takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. He is a global reggaeton and dancehall artist known for his songs "Quema", "Jordan", and "El Ritmo Que Nos Une,” which is used for Colombia’s National Soccer Team. His music has landed on Billboard Global 200 and on Spotify’s Global Top 50. Tickets range in price: $60-$135.

Address: 12499 USF Bull Run Dr, Tampa

Sunday

WUSF Jazz presents Sunday Vinyl Listening Session at Suite E Studios from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. This free event offers new and classic records curated from Jazz at WUSF's Warren Buchholz’s personal jazz collection and exclusive selections provided by you. Bring a record, grab a coffee and chill for a session of great music in this jazz kissa-inspired experience.

Address: 615 27th St S STE E, St. Petersburg
Tags
Arts / Culture MusicEventsThings To Do
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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