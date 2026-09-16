Rain chances to increase as upper-level low to produce squally weather

After a break from the rain and heat, that made the weather feel almost fall-like, a low-pressure system pushing in from the Atlantic will help change the weather pattern across Florida.

Showers and thunderstorms, along with blustery conditions, are in the forecast for a large portion of the state as the system moves in from the east.

Forecast models show the heaviest rainfall occurring south of the Interstate 4 corridor, where 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible, but during the next five days, everyone should see at least a downpour or two.

Forecast rainfall across Florida.

The system will help facilitate bringing colder air aloft in over Florida, which will contribute to instability and lead to the chances of lightning and hail in the stronger storm cells.

Outside of the thunderstorms, wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph as the system moves through and, at times, feel like a bonified nor'easter or even a weak tropical system.

The gusty conditions have already resulted in an increased risk of rip currents at beaches, along with higher-than-normal tides.

These conditions are expected to continue to worsen along the eastern seaboard before gradually easing late in the weekend and early next week.

Fortunately, the wet weather event is not occurring during a King Tide, which produces some of the highest water levels of the year.

While tides will still run higher than normal, the absence of a King Tide should limit coastal flooding and significant beach erosion.

Even though the impacts from the system are comparable to those of a weak tropical cyclone, the area of low pressure has a different structure than a tropical entity.

Upper-level lows get their energy primarily from cold air aloft, while warm-core tropical systems derive their energy from warm ocean water.

Futurecast animation over the next few days.

Occasionally, an upper-level low can transition into a warm-core system, but that usually occurs after the system has spent several days over open water, in an area that has favorable atmospheric conditions.

The National Hurricane Center may highlight the area of disturbed weather for a low potential of tropical organization, but development, if any, would be slow to occur because of the system's interaction with land.

Any strengthening the system would undergo would happen once the area of low pressure exists Florida's west coast.

But again, there is not a direct tropical threat for the Sunshine State even though the weather could resemble a tropical system at times.

The unsettled weather pattern could persist for several days, as no large-scale feature is expected to move through and clear the Sunshine State from the scattered rain showers.