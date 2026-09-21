Classical WSMR opens a new season of live performances Tuesday

Classical WSMR opens a new season of live radio performances on Tuesday, Sept. 22, as we welcome Steinway Artist Svetosar Ivanov to perform at our studios in Tampa.

The performance comes ahead of a live concert Ivanov will give as part of the University of South Florida's Steinway Piano Series. He is the artistic director of that series, which this year has concerts scheduled with pianists John O'Conor and Pascal Rogé.

This is the 23rd season of USF's Steinway Piano Series. Ivanov's concert on Sunday, Sept. 27, will be a multimedia presentation, featuring music by Rameau, Debussy and Scriabin and audio vignettes inspired by Federico García Lorca's "Lullaby of the Big Horse." Plus, poetry readings of some works by Lorca.

It's a free concert at USF Barness Recital Hall on Sunday at 4 p.m. You can peruse the concert program at the bottom of this story.

You can get tickets through the USF School of Music events page.

Looking ahead to other live performances scheduled for Classical WSMR, we plan to feature violinist Sophia Szokolay and pianist TianYi Li as part of Max Tan's "Soundbox Ventures" on Friday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.

And the Karuna Quartet, as part of the Perlman Music Program Suncoast, on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.

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