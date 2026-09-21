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USF receives $8.5 million to expand its seafloor mapping initiative to use more residents and AI

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
A USF Research Vessel moving on blue water, creating a white wake behind it with white clouds in blue sky and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in the distance.
USF College of Marine Science
/
Courtesy

More private boats will take part in "community-based ocean mapping" while AI is expected to help sort through all the data.

Seafloor mapping of Tampa Bay and beyond could soon become more advanced thanks to a federal grant awarded to the University of South Florida to expand its crowdsourcing element and to incorporate artificial intelligence.

Steven Murawski, a professor at the USF College of Marine Science, said seafloors can change quickly, especially after major storms, like after Hurricane Helene and Milton in 2024.

"A lot of the sand was moved up onto the beach; also, the sand was moved into the inlets and creating navigation hazards," he said.

USF started the Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies back in 2020 when it won an initial $9 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Two black and white maps of Tampa Bay area with red squiggly lines. The map on the left is in 2023 showing less lines, and on the right there are more lines between 2024 and 2026.
Gilbert, et al.
The Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies, run by USF, has used crowdsourcing to map the seafloor. The figure above shows the increase in vessel tracks over time.

The scientists have been using satellites and multi-beam sonars to map the Tampa Bay seafloor for transportation safety, but also to understand the habitats of protected species and how storm surges affect the coast.

Now with an additional $8.5 million from NOAA, USF is doubling its capability to receive measurements from residents.

"Community-based ocean mapping, which is putting depth recorders on a series of private boats and getting information from them,” Murawski said.

And NOAA wants USF to use AI to help process all that new data coming in from private vessels.

"They are very interested in having us work, like for example, with the new Bellini College of AI at the University of South Florida, to come up with ways that not only we can utilize the data here that we collect, but also that NOAA can use nationwide,” Murawski said.

He'd also like to extend the science to the College of Engineering.

Murawski added that the results will show up in new navigation charts, which are continuously coming out.
Tags
Transportation USF College of Marine ScienceTampa BayOcean Research
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
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