From reggae to goth: Your Tampa Bay weekend concert guide

Reggae, fuzz-soaked punk and goth-inspired sounds fill stages across Tampa Bay Friday through Sunday. Here are a few music events you can check out:

Friday

Jahfari Reggae Band performs in this month’s Riverside Concert Series at 6 p.m. at Sims Park. The Jahfari Reggae Band delivers a unique mix of reggae styles, from ska to roots to dancehall. Free to attend. This is an outdoor concert.

Address: 6395 Bank St, New Port Richey

Razor & The BoogieMen , a heavy, fuzz-soaked stoner punk trio straight out of St. Petersburg, are performing from 8-11 p.m. at the MoonTower at Dunedin Brewery. Listen to a night of punk music along with several other great acts like Earthgirl and Hit the Shark! General admission is $10. Cover goes toward the bands.

Address: 937 Douglas Ave, Dunedin

Saturday

Deep Pine performs at The Blueberry Patch from 8-11 p.m. Deep Pine is a homegrown, organic jam-rock and reggae-funk band led by guitarist Dylan Cowles. Also on the bill is the ensemble Beach Terror. $15 suggested general admission. The Blueberry Patch is BYOB.

Address: 4925 20th Ave S, Gulfport

New Tampa Jazz Nights: Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge , featuring Terri Lyne Carrington & Warren Wolf, performs at 8 p.m. at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge is the seven‑time Grammy‑nominated big band hailed by New York Music Daily as “one of the best large jazz ensembles in the country.” General admission ranges from $10-$50.

Address: 8550 Hunters Village Rd., Tampa

Sunday

Goth alt performer and producer Johnny Based brings his GothStar Tour to New World Brewery at 8 p.m. Johnny Based blends gothic rock, punk and hip-hop while challenging traditional ideas of Black expression in alternative music. General admission is $24.

Address: 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa

