Fall fun in Tampa Bay this weekend: Corn mazes, Oktoberfest, crafts and more

Fall is officially here, and the Greater Tampa Bay region is welcoming the season with a little bit of everything. From a night at the aquarium and a twist on Shakespeare to corn mazes, crafts and Oktoberfest celebrations, here are some things to do this weekend.

Take date night to new depths at The Florida Aquarium in downtown Tampa. Fall in love under the most beautiful dome-like tanks after hours with someone special. Even better, buy one general admission ticket and get a second one free. The aquarium is extending its hours until 8 p.m., giving you extra time to enjoy the exhibits. This is the last weekend so come out Friday from 5- 8 p.m.

Shakespeare meets World War II in "As We Like It," a new play by Oded Gross at LAB Theater Project in Tampa. Set in the forests of Nazi-occupied Poland, a young Jewish woman named Rose imagines Shakespeare's "As You Like It" to create a world of fantasy for her family while they hide from danger. Catch the show Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. or Sunday at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $28.

Fall fun is back in Plant City! Get lost in the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze, then stick around for hayrides, duck races, cornhole, and a stern holding contest. Take pictures with your family around all the pumpkin and holiday decor. The family-friendly attraction is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is $15 for ages 4 and up, and children 3 and under get in free.

Get crafty at FloridaRAMA in St. Petersburg. Girls Who Get It is hosting a craft night where you can create your own set of two mosaic coasters using colorful glass tiles. Get your gab on and your craft on. The event runs Saturday from 4–7 p.m. Tickets are $55.

Oktoberfest is taking over the German-American Society at 8098 66th St. N in Pinellas Park. Celebrate German culture with traditional food, imported beers, live music, dancing and stein-holding contests. Come dressed in your favorite lederhosen or dirndl and enjoy a little taste of Munich right here in Tampa Bay. The family-friendly celebration kicks off Friday from 5–10 p.m. and continues Saturday from noon–10 p.m., with more festivities scheduled through Oct. 10. Admission is $12, and children 12 and under and active-duty military with a valid ID get in for free.