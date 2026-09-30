Live music around Tampa Bay this weekend: Light the Wire, The Beths, local jazz and more

Live music takes over breweries, theaters and performing arts spaces across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend. Here are six shows to consider.

Friday

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Greg Woodruff performs at Gulfport Brewery from 6 to 9 p.m. Known for his “old soul” style and energetic stage presence, Woodruff is a regular presence on the local music scene. Free.

Address: 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

Live & Loud at the Ritz starts at 6 p.m. at the Historic Ritz Theatre. The all-ages underground music showcase features Edan Archer, The Stargazer Lilies and Local Pain, and highlights emerging artists from around the region. $5 general admission.

Address: 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven.

Light the Wire performs during Dunedin Brewery’s Oktobeerfest at the Moontower starting at 6:30 p.m. The Americana group blends four-part vocal harmonies with acoustic and electric rhythms. Sauce Pocket, which is a high-octane psychedelic funk and neo-jazz sextet, performs after. Free.

Address: 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.

Saturday

New Zealand indie-rock band The Beths performs at The Ritz Ybor at 6 p.m. Known for power-pop hooks and wry lyrics, the band has appeared at Coachella, Primavera Sound and Bonnaroo. The show is standing room only. $36 general admission.

Address: 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

First Saturday Jazz returns to The Independent from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with the LaRue Nickelson Trio. Guitarist and composer Nickelson, who has taught at the University of South Florida since 2000, is known for improvisation and original compositions. His performance and recording credits include jazz pianist Chick Corea. Free.

Address: 5016 N. Florida Ave., Tampa.

Sunday

New Tampa Unplugged presents the Stewart Tussing Band at 3 p.m. at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. The trio of veteran Nashville musicians now based in Tampa Bay combines melody, vocal harmony and percussion with elements of Americana and roots music. $20-$28.

Address: 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa.