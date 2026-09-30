© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Live music around Tampa Bay this weekend: Light the Wire, The Beths, local jazz and more

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published September 30, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
Five musicians on an outdoor stage perform music - a guitarist, a vocalist, drummer, violinist, and bass guitarist
Light the Wire
/
Facebook Event
Light the Wire

From indie rock and Americana to jazz and underground music, venues across Tampa Bay and Central Florida offer a varied lineup of live performances this weekend.

Live music takes over breweries, theaters and performing arts spaces across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend. Here are six shows to consider.

Friday

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Greg Woodruff performs at Gulfport Brewery from 6 to 9 p.m. Known for his “old soul” style and energetic stage presence, Woodruff is a regular presence on the local music scene. Free.

Address: 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

Live & Loud at the Ritz starts at 6 p.m. at the Historic Ritz Theatre. The all-ages underground music showcase features Edan Archer, The Stargazer Lilies and Local Pain, and highlights emerging artists from around the region. $5 general admission.

Address: 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven.

Light the Wire performs during Dunedin Brewery’s Oktobeerfest at the Moontower starting at 6:30 p.m. The Americana group blends four-part vocal harmonies with acoustic and electric rhythms. Sauce Pocket, which is a high-octane psychedelic funk and neo-jazz sextet, performs after. Free.

Address: 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.

Saturday

New Zealand indie-rock band The Beths performs at The Ritz Ybor at 6 p.m. Known for power-pop hooks and wry lyrics, the band has appeared at Coachella, Primavera Sound and Bonnaroo. The show is standing room only. $36 general admission.

Address: 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

First Saturday Jazz returns to The Independent from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with the LaRue Nickelson Trio. Guitarist and composer Nickelson, who has taught at the University of South Florida since 2000, is known for improvisation and original compositions. His performance and recording credits include jazz pianist Chick Corea. Free.

Address: 5016 N. Florida Ave., Tampa.

Sunday

New Tampa Unplugged presents the Stewart Tussing Band at 3 p.m. at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. The trio of veteran Nashville musicians now based in Tampa Bay combines melody, vocal harmony and percussion with elements of Americana and roots music. $20-$28.

Address: 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa.
Tags
Arts / Culture EventsMusicJazzThings To Do
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now