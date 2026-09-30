Pinellas death from 'flesh-eating bacteria' reported by Florida health department

A Pinellas County resident has died after being infected with Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known as “flesh-eating bacteria."

The Florida Department of Health’s online Vibrio report for Sept. 13-19 listed that someone aged 50 to 54 acquired the disease in Pinellas. It was the only case in the county this year.

It’s not known exactly when the death occurred or how the infection was acquired.

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There have been 22 Vibrio cases and five deaths in Florida this year, according to the health department. In 2025, the state reported 33 cases with five deaths.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria in warm, brackish seawater. The bacteria do not actually “eat” flesh but can produce toxins that cause tissue to die. Infections may lead to skin breakdown and ulcers.

Vibrio can infect people through open wounds exposed to contaminated water or through eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters.

ALSO READ: Florida reports first 2026 death from a 'flesh-eating bacteria' infection

The infection is rare, with an estimated 100 to 200 cases in the United States each year. Florida is considered a hot spot because warm temperatures and warm coastal waters create conditions where the bacteria can thrive.

Symptoms include fever, redness, pain, swelling and leaking fluids. Ingestion of the bacteria can cause vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

