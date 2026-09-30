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Pinellas death from 'flesh-eating bacteria' reported by Florida health department

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, also known as the "flesh-eating" bacteria, is found in warm, brackish seawater and undercooked seafood.
CDC
Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, also known as the "flesh-eating" bacteria, is found in warm, brackish seawater and undercooked seafood.

The victim was 50 to 54 years old and was listed in the health department's Vibrio database for the week of Sept. 13-19. It was the state's 22nd case and fifth death tied to the bacterial illness in 2026.

A Pinellas County resident has died after being infected with Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known as “flesh-eating bacteria."

The Florida Department of Health’s online Vibrio report for Sept. 13-19 listed that someone aged 50 to 54 acquired the disease in Pinellas. It was the only case in the county this year.

It’s not known exactly when the death occurred or how the infection was acquired.

ALSO READ: UF expert discusses Vibrio as Florida reaches eight cases through May

There have been 22 Vibrio cases and five deaths in Florida this year, according to the health department. In 2025, the state reported 33 cases with five deaths.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria in warm, brackish seawater. The bacteria do not actually “eat” flesh but can produce toxins that cause tissue to die. Infections may lead to skin breakdown and ulcers.

Vibrio can infect people through open wounds exposed to contaminated water or through eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters.

ALSO READ: Florida reports first 2026 death from a 'flesh-eating bacteria' infection

The infection is rare, with an estimated 100 to 200 cases in the United States each year. Florida is considered a hot spot because warm temperatures and warm coastal waters create conditions where the bacteria can thrive.

Symptoms include fever, redness, pain, swelling and leaking fluids. Ingestion of the bacteria can cause vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
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Health News Florida VibrioVibrio vulnificusFlesh Eating BacteriaFlesh Eating BacteriaFlorida Department of Health
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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