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Spooky, sparkly and artsy: Your Tampa Bay weekend event list

WUSF | By Malaika Hollist
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT
Two people with pumpkins on their heads with pumpkin carvings in a smile
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It's spooky time in Tampa

Spooky season is officially here, but scares aren't the only thing on the calendar. This weekend, you can dance under a disco ball, explore a horror convention, get creative with watercolor and celebrate the arts around Tampa Bay.

It's October, and greater Tampa Bay is getting into the spooky spirit. Come dance under a disco ball, meet horror icons or spend the weekend surrounded by art.

Below are a few events you can check out:

Meet Me Under the Disco Ball

Ladies, wear something sparkly and let's meet under the disco ball. Afternoon Divas is bringing a women-only dance party to Good Luck Chuck's in Tampa on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be music spanning the decades, a DJ, photo booth, prizes and plenty of dancing. Your ticket also includes a welcome drink during the first hour, and 10% of ticket proceeds support local women-focused charities. Tickets start around $34.

Warlock Family Spookfest

Wesley Chapel and the Warlock Family are bringing you Spookfest. Kids will receive tokens and a Warlock passport to explore enchanted villages, meet characters, play games, make crafts and collect stamps in a Warlock Apprentice Passport. Look out for pirates, mermaids, magicians, storytelling, broom-making, and more. Costumes are encouraged. The family-friendly event runs Saturday from 2–6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids 10 and older, and free for children under 10.

SCARADISE: Florida's Horror Convention

SCARADISE takes over the Florida State Fairgrounds for three days of celebrity appearances, autograph signings, photo ops, panels, vendors, artists, collectibles and plenty of horror-themed finds. The convention runs Friday from 1–8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Tickets start at $35, and children under 10 get in free.

Largo Vibe Fest

Largo is celebrating the arts all weekend long. Largo Vibe Fest kicks off the Central Park Performing Arts Center's 30th season with live music, food trucks, interactive art, and performances from Squonk's Joy Machine. Saturday also brings a Young Entrepreneur Market and a Halloween Spooktacular from the Largo Central Railroad. The free festival runs Friday from 3–8 p.m., Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Largo Central Park.

Florida Watercolor Society Annual Convention

Bradenton is bringing you watercolor art like never before. At the Florida Watercolor Society's 2026 Annual Convention, you can watch live painting demonstrations, explore a trade show and see artists work together during the Paint-Around at the newly remodeled Bradenton Conference Center in Palmetto. Online registration has closed, but walk-ins are welcome. Walk-in admission is $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers.
Tags
Arts / Culture Things To DoPublic ArtArtHalloweenEvents
Malaika Hollist
I create content and manage the Arts Axis Florida brand, which uplifts the arts and cultural space across the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Malaika Hollist
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