Spooky, sparkly and artsy: Your Tampa Bay weekend event list

It's October, and greater Tampa Bay is getting into the spooky spirit. Come dance under a disco ball, meet horror icons or spend the weekend surrounded by art.

Below are a few events you can check out:

Ladies, wear something sparkly and let's meet under the disco ball. Afternoon Divas is bringing a women-only dance party to Good Luck Chuck's in Tampa on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be music spanning the decades, a DJ, photo booth, prizes and plenty of dancing. Your ticket also includes a welcome drink during the first hour, and 10% of ticket proceeds support local women-focused charities. Tickets start around $34.

Wesley Chapel and the Warlock Family are bringing you Spookfest. Kids will receive tokens and a Warlock passport to explore enchanted villages, meet characters, play games, make crafts and collect stamps in a Warlock Apprentice Passport. Look out for pirates, mermaids, magicians, storytelling, broom-making, and more. Costumes are encouraged. The family-friendly event runs Saturday from 2–6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids 10 and older, and free for children under 10.

SCARADISE takes over the Florida State Fairgrounds for three days of celebrity appearances, autograph signings, photo ops, panels, vendors, artists, collectibles and plenty of horror-themed finds. The convention runs Friday from 1–8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Tickets start at $35, and children under 10 get in free.

Largo is celebrating the arts all weekend long. Largo Vibe Fest kicks off the Central Park Performing Arts Center's 30th season with live music, food trucks, interactive art, and performances from Squonk's Joy Machine. Saturday also brings a Young Entrepreneur Market and a Halloween Spooktacular from the Largo Central Railroad. The free festival runs Friday from 3–8 p.m., Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Largo Central Park.

Bradenton is bringing you watercolor art like never before. At the Florida Watercolor Society's 2026 Annual Convention, you can watch live painting demonstrations, explore a trade show and see artists work together during the Paint-Around at the newly remodeled Bradenton Conference Center in Palmetto. Online registration has closed, but walk-ins are welcome. Walk-in admission is $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers.

