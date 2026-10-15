Clearwater Jazz Holiday leads a busy music weekend around the Tampa Bay area

Jazz legends like Arturo Sandoval, singer-songwriters and punk rockers headline this week's music and arts events around the Tampa Bay region.

This Weekend

Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Four days of performances at Coachman Park feature jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, Afro-Cuban jazz legend Arturo Sandoval and percussionist Sheila E. Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater

Tickets: $50-$920

Info: Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Friday

Joshua Reilly and Adam Randall

The singer-songwriters perform an evening of folk and Americana at Ale and the Witch in St. Petersburg. Along with original songs, the pair will discuss the inspiration and stories behind their music.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ale and the Witch, 111 Second Ave. N.E., St. Petersburg

Tickets: Free

Info: Facebook Events

Saturday

Punktoberfest

An all-ages celebration featuring local punk bands Good Gourd, The Librarians, Altered Mental Status and Low Season. The event also features vendors, food and craft beer.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Craft Life Brewing, 6810 Tower Drive, Hudson

Tickets: Free

Info: Facebook Events

Toadies

The Texas grunge band brings The Charmer Tour to Jannus Live. The tour spotlights "The Charmer," one of the final recordings produced by Steve Albini, and showcases the band's signature Southern-tinged alternative rock sound.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., Suite 206, St. Petersburg

Tickets: $43

Info: Jannus Live

Shrek Rave

The nationally touring Shrek Rave brings its tongue-in-cheek dance party to Oscura in Bradenton, featuring DJs spinning Shrek-themed music and pop culture favorites. Ages 18 and over.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E, Bradenton

Tickets: $26

Info: Event Information

Sunday

Sunday Jazz Vinyl Session

Join WUSF's Warren Buchholz for a special Halloween-themed gathering with spooky jazz selections and haunting soundtrack music played exclusively on vinyl. B-Flat Brews will serve coffee, Beats & Eats will provide food, and Paintings by Danielle will offer complimentary portrait paintings.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Suite E Studios, 615 27th St. S., Suite E., St. Petersburg

Tickets: Free

Info: Facebook Events