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6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology

6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology

We are honored and extremely glad in announcing our next series after the grand success of Pediatrics 2025. The “6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology” will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on November 13-14, 2026.

The program will grab on both international and regional speakers' who are experts in neonatal and pediatric knowledge. Topics would be focused on common and updated scientific knowledge with the theme of “Evolving therapeutics in Pediatrics and Neonatology – Heal a child, change the world”. The 6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology is a culmination of dedication, innovation, and a shared commitment to the advancement of pediatric care worldwide.

Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium
499
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Scientex Conference
3468003177
pediatrics@scientexconferences.com
https://www.scientexconference.com/

Artist Group Info

Olivia Wilson
pediatrics@scientexconferences.com
https://www.pediatrics.scientexconference.com/
Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium
1880 New Phetchaburi Road, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang
Bangkok, 10310