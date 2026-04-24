We are honored and extremely glad in announcing our next series after the grand success of Pediatrics 2025. The “6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology” will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on November 13-14, 2026.

The program will grab on both international and regional speakers' who are experts in neonatal and pediatric knowledge. Topics would be focused on common and updated scientific knowledge with the theme of “Evolving therapeutics in Pediatrics and Neonatology – Heal a child, change the world”. The 6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology is a culmination of dedication, innovation, and a shared commitment to the advancement of pediatric care worldwide.

