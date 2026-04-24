Preserve the 'Burg Restoration & Design Expo

Join Preserve the ’Burg for the Restoration & Design Expo, a free community event connecting neighbors, homeowners and design enthusiasts with trusted resources for restoring and reimagining their spaces. Meet vendors from the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, Cask Construction, Austin Historical, and Lisa Gilmore Design, along with many others offering expertise in preservation, design, construction, and historic research. Enjoy expert-led talks, hands-on demonstrations, and guided walking tours that showcase St. Petersburg’s unique character. Whether you’re restoring a historic home or adding charm to a newer space, the Expo offers ideas, connections, and practical tools to bring your vision to life.