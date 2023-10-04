A Bradenton man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement, related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Anthony Schubert III, 47, faces charges in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

In addition to the felonies, Schubert is charged with several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Schubert was arrested today in Bradenton and will make his initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida.

The charges he is facing occured when he and others allegedly helped to disrupt a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes of the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents, on Jan 6. 2021, Schubert was part of the initial breach of police barricades at approximately 12:53 p.m. at the Peace Circle on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and First Street NW.

Specifically, Schubert pushed past the police barriers and appeared to encourage other rioters to do the same. From the Peace Circle, Schubert continued towards the Capitol and confronted police officers near the stage erected for the inauguration.

Here, Schubert approached the officers, pushed back against the police lines, and threw a punch at one officer. Schubert was then sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Later, Schubert was identified illegally entering the Capitol building at 2:21 p.m. via a broken window next to the Senate Wing doors. Once inside, Schubert turned to help his parents – Amy and John Schubert, Jr., both previously sentenced – enter the Capitol through the same broken window at approximately 2:22 p.m.

Closed Cricut Television footage shows Schubert walking to various locations through the Capitol, including the Rotunda and Statuary Hall before reaching the Upper House Door area. Schubert remained in that area for approximately ten minutes and exited the building through the East Front House door at approximately 2:56 p.m.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field Offices, which identified Schubert as BOLO (Be on the Lookout) #345 on its seeking information photos.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fib.gov.

