FDLE seeks information about the seven Amber Alerts that remain active in Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is spotlighting the state's seven active Amber Alerts, which are issued to rapidly inform the public about an abducted or missing child.

“We never give up our efforts to bring our missing kids home, and the public is often instrumental in helping us," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. "Someone may have a key piece of information to help us find these children."

Here are details from the agency on the missing children:

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes was 4 weeks old when he was reported missing in 2006 from the Fort Myers-Estero area. He would be 18 today. He may be with a heavy-set white or Hispanic female, who was 28 to 30 years old at the time Bryan went missing. The companion was armed and should be considered dangerous. They may have been traveling in a two-door black Ford Explorer SUV. Call Fort Myers police at 1-877-667-1296, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) if you have any information.

Zachary Bernhardt was 8 years old when he was discoverd missing from his bed about 4 a.m. Sept. 11, 2000. He would be 33 today. He went by the nickname Zach. He has scars under his chin, between his eyes on the bridge of his nose and on the right side of his upper lip. Call the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4200, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING.

Jarkeius Adside was 1 year old when he was last seen in Oct. 18, 2001. He would be 24 today. Jarkeius was reported abducted by three unknown males during an early morning home robbery in Miami. He may respond to the nickname Kisha. Call the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at (305) 418-7200, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING.

Trenton Duckett was 2 when he was last seen in the Leesburg area Aug. 26, 2006. He would be 20 today. Anyone seeing his mother, Melinda Duckett, or her vehicle near Ocala National Forest or the Orlando area on that day or the next should call the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 787-2121, 1-888-FL MISSING or 911.

HaLeigh Cummings was 5 when she was last seen in her home in the Hermit's Cove area in Satsuma on the evening of Feb. 9, 2009 and discovered missing during the early morning hours the next day. She may still be in that area. HaLeigh has a 4-inch round birthmark on the lower left side of her back and another in front of her left ear. Call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-277-8477, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING .

Andrew Caballeiro was 1 week old when he was abducted. He would be 4 years old today. Andrew has been missing since 2020, when he was last seen near the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami. His abductor, Ernesto Caballeiro, was found deceased. Call the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at (305) 471-2400, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING.

An unidentified female was approximately 15 years old when she was reported being pulled into a dark or charcoal colored SUV with an unknown tag by an unknown dark-skinned person in 2018. She would be about 22 years old today. Call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800, 1-888-FL MISSING or 911.



FDLE notes that thousands of Floridians have signed up at missingchildrenalert.com to receive Florida Amber Alerts via email and text message. Follow FDLE on Facebook, Instagram and X, to quickly share alerts on social media.

Copyright 2025 WGCU