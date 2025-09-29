Assata Shakur, a fugitive Black militant sought by US since 1979, dies in Cuba

Assata Shakur, a Black liberation activist who was given political asylum in Cuba after her 1979 escape from a U.S. prison where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a police officer, has died, her daughter and the Cuban government said.

Shakur, who was born Joanne Deborah Chesimard, died Thursday in the capital city of Havana due to "health conditions and advanced age," Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Shakur's daughter, Kakuya Shakur, confirmed her mother's death in a Facebook post.

A member of Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, Shakur had long been emblematic of the fraught relations between the U.S. and Cuba. American authorities, including President Donald Trump during his first term, had demanded her return from the communist nation for decades.

The FBI put Shakur on its list of " most wanted terrorists," but, in her telling — and in the minds of her supporters — she was pursued for crimes she didn't commit or that were justified.

Shakur and two others were involved in a gunfight with New Jersey State Police troopers following a highway traffic stop on May 2, 1973.

Trooper Werner Foerster was killed and another officer was wounded, while one of Shakur's companions was also killed.

Shakur, who was at the time wanted on several felonies, including bank robbery, fled but was eventually apprehended.

The New York City native was found guilty in 1977 of murder, armed robbery and other crimes and was sentenced to life in prison, only to escape in November 1979.

Members of the Black Liberation Army, posing as visitors, stormed the Clinton Correctional Facility for women, took two guards hostage and commandeered a prison van to break Shakur out.

She disappeared before eventually emerging in 1984 in Cuba, where Fidel Castro granted her asylum, according to the FBI.

Offering Shakur asylum was one of the most famous examples of Cuba aligning itself with what it describes as revolutionary forces struggling against the oppressive capitalist empire to the north.

Much like Cuba supported anti-colonial and left-wing forces in Africa, Central and South America, the Cuban government saw the armed Black liberation movement in the U.S. as part of a global revolutionary struggle.

New Jersey State Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, who sponsored legislation last year calling on Cuba to extradite Shakur, lamented Friday that "justice was never served" in Foerster's death.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said they will "vigorously oppose" any attempt to repatriate Shakur's remains to the U.S.

"Sadly, it appears she has passed without being held fully accountable for her heinous crimes," they said in a joint statement. "Unlike his killer, Trooper Foerster never had a chance to live out his days in peace."

Sundiata Acoli, who was also convicted in Foerster's killing, was granted parole in 2022 after being imprisoned for nearly three decades.

In her writings over the years, Shakur has maintained she didn't shoot anyone and had her hands in the air when she was wounded during the gunfire.

More recently, her writings became a rallying cry during the Black Lives Matter movement, though opponents criticized her words as being influenced by Marxist and communist ideology.

"It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win," Shakur wrote in "Assata: An Autobiography," originally published in 1988. "We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of racial justice activists from around the U.S., paid tribute to Shakur on Friday.

"May her courage, wisdom, and deep, abiding love permeate through every dimension and guide us," the group said in a statement posted to Instagram. "May our work be righteous and brave as we fight in her honor and memory."

Shakur's influence extended into the music world. She was famously close to the family of late rapper Tupac Shakur, who had considered her a godmother.

Public Enemy, the political hip-hop group and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are thought to be the first major artists to reference Shakur. The 1988 song "Rebel Without a Pause," from the album "It Takes A Nation," includes the lyrics "supporter of Chesimard," referring to her legal name.

Rapper Common told Shakur's story in his 2000 song "A Song for Assata." The Grammy award-winner's invitation to a White House poetry event in 2011, during the Obama administration, drew outrage from conservatives and law enforcement groups who felt it was disrespectful to Foerster's family and police officers broadly.

