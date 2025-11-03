Coast Guard seeks charges in fatal Biscayne Bay barge-sailboat collision

The U.S. Coast Guard has referred a case to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution in the July 28 collision on Biscayne Bay that killed three girls taking part in a sailing camp.

The Coast Guard's Southeast District said Thursday it is seeking charges of seaman's manslaughter against parties involved in the towing company operating the vessel and barge that struck the sailboat. The barge was being pushed by the vessel identified as the Wood Chuck.

The incident claimed the lives of 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich, 13-year-old Erin Victoria Ko Han, and 10-year-old Arielle Mazi Buchman. The children were participating in a Miami Yacht Club Youth Sailing Foundation summer camp for ages 7 to 15, the club confirmed.

"After conducting a thorough marine casualty investigation, we've referred this case to Department of Justice for criminal investigation to ensure full accountability and help deter similar cases in the future," Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Capt. Frank J. Florio said.

The Miami Herald, a WLRN news partner, reported that a Miami-based company, Waterfront Construction, is the registered owner of the tugboat and barge, and that the company, according to state corporate records, is owned by Jorge Rivas.

Lorenzo Palomares, an attorney for Rivas, told the Herald that the captain — who has not been identified by authorities — had spent 12 years navigating the waters around Miami Beach. He told the newspaper that a manslaughter charge is inappropriate for what happened.

"How are you going to charge negligence with no drugs and no alcohol," Palomares said. "They tested everyone on the boat, and they were all clean."

