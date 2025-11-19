Florida launches a program to protect seniors from scams

Florida’s lieutenant governor on Tuesday announced a new free alert system to help prevent scams against senior citizens.

Operation Senior Shield will teach senior citizens to avoid telephone or internet scams that cost them thousands of dollars, sometimes their entire savings, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said during a news conference in Jacksonville.

People who sign up receive updates about the latest scams targeting seniors in Florida and nationwide. They also get help protecting personal information as they learn what red flags to watch for to avoid losing money, said Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham.

“Education and awareness matter. Community and family conversations matter,” Branham said. “When seniors know what to look for, when they feel empowered, they not only help themselves and their families, but other seniors in their lives. And that ripple effect is so powerful; we know that. People will begin to hang up the phone more easily, dismiss the call.”

Branham and Collins posted a video explaining the program.

Operation Senior Shield

“You have got to have the information to understand what’s going on,” Collins said. When a new threat appears, Floridians will know about it before the scammers get to their door, their inbox, or their phone. That’s how we keep you alert, keep you informed and secure.”

Collins said the program also will include a statewide “strike team” that includes him, Branham and cybersecurity experts dedicated to protecting seniors from fraud.

“With guidance from ethical hackers and cybersecurity experts, seniors will walk through exact steps scammers use, safely and in a controlled environment,” Collins said. “We are going to help you, each step along the way, so you can turn the tables.”

To sign up for Operation Senior Shield, go to opseniorshieldfl.com.