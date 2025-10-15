Dan Scanlan - Jacksonville Today / WJCT
The civil rights attorney says the recent arrest of a Jacksonville mother illustrates a pattern of violent arrests by deputies against Black citizens for minor traffic infractions.
An expected 14.5% over the next decade reflects a trend across the country. In response, the hospital is midway through an expansion of its labor-and-delivery services.
A former attorney hopes to resurrect his 2021 lawsuit meant to bar the city and state from spending funds to preserve public tributes to Confederates.
The measure requires the impounding of dogs that have injured or killed someone and mandates that owners of dogs classified as dangerous must buy $100,000 in liability insurance.
The bill allows immigrants in the city without legal status to be jailed up to 60 days. Mayor Donna Deegan said she objected to the ordinance but did not “see a clear path to a veto, to sustaining a veto.”
Zoo officials said 55-year-old Archie had recently been diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma. Due to his age and the extent of the tumor, extensive treatment would have been too taxing for him.
The first lady had a 30% favorability rating among respondents. Most of the other potential candidates suffered from a lack of recognition. Former Rep. Matt Gaetz had a 39% unfavorable rating.
The expanded facility is named for former hospital CEO Leon L. Haley Jr., who died in 2021 in a personal watercraft accident.
Prosecutors alleged that subsidiaries provided discounts of up to 50% or more on patient cost-sharing obligations for certain categories of Medicare beneficiaries from 2016 to 2022.