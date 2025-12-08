Palatka residents warned of elevated lead levels in drinking water

Palatka officials have issued a public drinking water notice after recent sampling showed elevated lead levels in more than 10% of homes tested.

That level exceeds the federal Lead Action Level established by the Environmental Protection Agency and was discovered after city officials collected 62 samples across Palatka last month as part of routine monitoring.

Those results indicated lead levels above the EPA’s action level of 0.015 milligrams per liter in a portion of the samples. The discovery triggered public education and expanded water system actions.

Homes with older plumbing, fixtures or lead service lines are more likely to experience elevated lead levels due to corrosion, the city says in its alert. Lead exposure can pose significant health risks, particularly for pregnant women, infants and young children.

Potential health effects include reduced IQ, attention disorders, behavioral challenges and complications during pregnancy. Adults also may face increased risks of cardiovascular, kidney or nervous system problems, the alert says.

City officials urge all residents, especially those in homes built before 1986 or with known lead plumbing components, to take steps to reduce potential lead exposure:

Use appropriate water filters certified to remove lead and replace cartridges on schedule.

Clean faucet aerators regularly to remove debris or potential lead particles.

Use cold water for drinking, cooking and formula preparation, and never boil water to remove lead.

Flush pipes by running water or using household activities (showers, laundry, dishwashing) before consumption after periods of non-use.

Families concerned about lead exposure should speak with their health care providers, and pediatricians can perform blood lead testing for children.

The city is taking steps to address the issue, including conducting additional lead and water quality monitoring throughout the system and increasing sampling frequency to better identify the extent and locations of elevated lead levels.

City officials said they will evaluate and begin the most effective corrosion control treatment strategies to reduce lead release from plumbing materials. With the test results, the city will provide public education to all customers no later than March 10, as required under federal and state regulations.

Palatka is in Putnam County, about 40 miles east of Gainesville and 60 miles south of Jacksonville.