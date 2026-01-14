© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

DeSantis picks new Florida Supreme Court justice who is his sixth appointee to 7-member court

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:11 PM EST
Fla. Gov. DeSantis has signed a bill to give himself control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The governor signed the legislation on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Fla. Gov. DeSantis has signed a bill to give himself control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The governor signed the legislation on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Adam Tanenbaum to the Florida Supreme Court.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday named to the Florida Supreme Court a state appellate court judge who pledged his allegiance to a legal theory that a law's meaning doesn't change over time, giving the Republican governor his sixth conservative appointee to the seven-member court.

Adam Tanenbaum, a judge on the First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee, promised to adhere to the principles of “originalism” during a speech announcing his appointment to Florida's highest court at Seminole High School in the St. Petersburg area, where he had graduated.

Judges shouldn't be afraid to fix, and shouldn't have to follow, an “erroneous interpretation of the text," said Tanenbaum, who previously was general counsel for the Florida House of Representatives and had served on the legal staff of other state agencies.

“Sometimes the circumstances require boldness to restore our jurisprudence to its historical roots,” he said.

Before announcing the new justice, DeSantis said the Florida Supreme Court should exert its administrative powers over the state's legal profession, citing the Texas Supreme Court's recent decision to no longer require that Texas law schools be accredited by the American Bar Association.

“I think that there’s room, you know, to be really, really bold,” DeSantis said.
Tags
Courts / Law Ron DeSantisFlorida Supreme Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now