Florida's minimum wage is set to go to $12, on its way to $15 eventually

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published September 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour on Sept. 30, as the state continues carrying out a constitutional amendment that eventually will lead to a $15 minimum wage.

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan.

The minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and $11 on Sept. 30, 2022.

It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will go to $8.98 an hour this year, as employers can take what is known as a “tip credit” of $3.02, according to information on the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association website.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

