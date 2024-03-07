© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
2024 Florida Legislature
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Bill that includes a ban on selling lab-grown meat passes the Florida House

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:31 AM EST
Pieces of cultivated chicken are shown cooking in a kitchen in California in 2023.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
Pieces of cultivated chicken are shown cooking in a kitchen in California in 2023. A majority of Florida lawmakers remain concerned about the product's safety despite recent FDA approvals.

Federal agencies have deemed lab-grown, or cultivated, meat safe to eat. But the legislation, supported by the state’s agriculture industry, “pumps the brakes” on the food to ensure it is safe.

The Florida House on Wednesday approved a wide-ranging bill that would ban the sale of cultivated meat.

The chamber voted 86-27 to pass the bill (SB 1084), which would make changes related to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The bill would make it a second-degree misdemeanor to sell or manufacture cultivated, or lab-grown, meat.

The Senate passed a version of the measure last week. The bill next heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing.

Creating cultivated meat involves a process of taking a small number of cultured cells from animals and growing them in controlled settings to make food.

An earlier version of the bill would have prohibited research into cultivated meat, but concerns were raised that doing so could affect the space industry, which is looking at cultivated meat for long-term space journeys.

 Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Copyright 2024 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
