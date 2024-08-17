Florida's Statewide Unemployment Rate Was 3.3% in July

Florida's statewide unemployment rate in July was 3.3%, that is one-percentage point lower than the national rate of 4.3%. It is the 45th consecutive month that Florida's jobless rate has been lower than the national rate.

In addition, Florida's private sector employment grew by 201,500 jobs, a +2.3% increase over July 2023, and outpacing the national rate of 1.5% over the same time period.

In July 2024 the leisure and hospitality sector gained the most jobs among all major industries adding 11,200 jobs (+0.9%) from the previous month, followed by construction, adding 6,300 jobs (+1.0%). Florida’s labor force grew by 35,000 (+0.3%) over the year since July 2023.

Job creators continue to demonstrate great confidence in Florida through their investments, creating high-skill, high-wage jobs. Florida offers hundreds of workforce education and workforce development opportunities for job seekers to gain the skills they need to compete in such an elevated and more competitive job market, ensuring economic resiliency and success for generations of Floridians to come.

Data in the month of July continues to indicate there are jobs available for every Floridian who wants to work, with more than 433,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities can utilize the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the July 2024 jobs reports by region, please see below:



To view July 2024 employment data, click here.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

Additionally, FloridaCommerce has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

