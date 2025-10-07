© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

One in every four Florida businesses got a loan rejection, says new report

WLRN Public Media | By Diego Perdomo
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT
Florida ranked fourth, behind New York, Georgia and Texas respectively, in states with highest denial rate for loans, lines of credit and merchant cash advances, according to a LendingTree analysis of federal data last month.
Wikimedia Commons
Florida ranked fourth, behind New York, Georgia and Texas respectively, in states with highest denial rate for loans, lines of credit and merchant cash advances, according to a LendingTree analysis of federal data last month.

Florida ranked fourth, behind New York, Georgia and Texas, respectively, in states with the highest denial rate for loans, lines of credit and merchant cash advances.

One in four Florida businesses had their loan application denied, according to a new report.

LendingTree, an online loan company, analyzed loan denial rates nationwide across such categories as race, sex, business size and revenue.

Florida ranked fourth, behind New York, Georgia and Texas respectively, in states with highest denial rate for loans, lines of credit and merchant cash advances, according to the LendingTree analysis of federal data.

Nationwide, the denial rate for these loans is 21%, or about one in every five businesses.

The LendingTree report, released last month, also found that Black-owned businesses nationwide last year were two times as likely to get denied over white-owned businesses.

Small businesses were also about five times more likely to be denied over larger companies.

"Smaller firms and minority-owned businesses often face heightened scrutiny from lenders," said LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst Matt Schultz.

Copyright 2025 WLRN
Tags
Economy / Business loansFlorida Economy
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now