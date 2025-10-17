© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
FPL rate hearing ends, decision expected in November

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Florida Power & Light crews work to restore power in North Port after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida Power & Light
/
Courtesy
Florida Power & Light crews work to restore power in North Port after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30, 2022.

The state Public Service Commission is scheduled Nov. 20 to decide whether to approve a proposed settlement that FPL reached with numerous businesses and groups.

State regulators Thursday finished a marathon hearing over a proposal that would increase Florida Power & Light’s base electric rates and are expected to make a decision next month.

The proposed settlement is opposed by the state Office of Public Counsel, which is designated in law to represent consumers, and some consumer groups.

The commission started the hearing Oct. 6 and heard testimony from witnesses on both sides about detailed financial and technical issues.

The proposed settlement would lead to base-rate increases of $945 million in 2026 and $766 million in 2027, according to the utility. FPL also would collect additional amounts in 2028 and 2029 for solar-energy and battery-storage projects.

FPL in February filed an initial proposal that called for larger increases but scaled back the amounts in the proposed settlement.

The Office of Public Counsel and its allies, however, have argued that the FPL is seeking too much money from customers.
News Service of Florida
