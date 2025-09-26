Candidate for Florida attorney general slams FPL's massive rate hike proposal

Jose Javier Rodríguez, a Democratic candidate for Florida attorney general, held a Miami news conference Thursday to protest Florida Power & Light's proposed rate hike — one of the largest in U.S. history.

"Tallahassee gives FPL whatever they want. FPL gets a blank check whenever they ask, and now they want even higher guaranteed profits and massive cost increases," said Rodríguez.

Miami residents said skyrocketing utility bills are already putting a major dent in family budgets and are hurting small businesses.

Next month, the Public Service Commission, which sets utility rates, begins what could be a lengthy two-week hearing on FPL's proposed rate hike. 6. A final decision is expected later this fall.

FPL filed an initial proposal last February totaling $9.8 billion but scaled it back in a proposed settlement filed Aug. 20. Its latest proposal could lead to cumulative increases in electricity rates over four years of $6.9 billion.

The Office of Public Counsel, which represent consumers, along with other groups countered with a $5.2 billion proposal.

Even the lower proposed rate hike is among the largest utility hikes in U.S. history and it's FPL's third rate hike since 2021.



