Candidate for Florida attorney general slams FPL's massive rate hike proposal

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos,
Daniel Rivero
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
Democrat Jose Javier Rodríguez is running to be Florida's attorney general.
Democrat Jose Javier Rodríguez holds a news conference to protest Florida Power & Light's proposal.

Democrat Jose Javier Rodríguez holds a news conference to protest Florida Power & Light's proposal.

Jose Javier Rodríguez, a Democratic candidate for Florida attorney general, held a Miami news conference Thursday to protest Florida Power & Light's proposed rate hike — one of the largest in U.S. history.

"Tallahassee gives FPL whatever they want. FPL gets a blank check whenever they ask, and now they want even higher guaranteed profits and massive cost increases," said Rodríguez.

Miami residents said skyrocketing utility bills are already putting a major dent in family budgets and are hurting small businesses.

ALSO READ: Florida utility regulators nix 'counter proposal' in FPL rate case

Next month, the Public Service Commission, which sets utility rates, begins what could be a lengthy two-week hearing on FPL's proposed rate hike. 6. A final decision is expected later this fall.

FPL filed an initial proposal last February totaling $9.8 billion but scaled it back in a proposed settlement filed Aug. 20. Its latest proposal could lead to cumulative increases in electricity rates over four years of $6.9 billion.

ALSO READ: FPL says proposed base-rate increases will provide stability while critics call it 'extravagant'

The Office of Public Counsel, which represent consumers, along with other groups countered with a $5.2 billion proposal.

Even the lower proposed rate hike is among the largest utility hikes in U.S. history and it's FPL's third rate hike since 2021.


Copyright 2025 WLRN
Joshua Ceballos
Daniel Rivero
Daniel Rivero is a reporter and producer for WLRN, covering Latino and criminal justice issues. Before joining the team, he was an investigative reporter and producer on the television series "The Naked Truth," and a digital reporter for Fusion.
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
