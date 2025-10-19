© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida lawmakers seek exemption to minimum wage mandate

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published October 19, 2025 at 8:48 AM EDT
dollar bills
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
Proponents argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn’t available at the state’s minimum wage.

The proposal would allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in certain entry-level positions.

A proposal to carve an exemption in the state’s voter-approved minimum wage has resurfaced for the 2026 legislative session that begins in January.

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, on Friday filed a measure seeking to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a “work-study, internship, preapprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity.”

A similar effort advanced through several committees in both chambers before stalling during this year’s legislative session.

Proponents argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn’t available at the state’s minimum wage.

Opponents countered that employers would simply redefine entry-level jobs as “internships.”

A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage. It is $14 an hour and will go to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
Economy / Business Minimum Wage2026 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
