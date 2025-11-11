© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

New blackberries are a sum of parts brought together by research

WGCU | By Emma Rodriguez
Published November 11, 2025 at 8:27 AM EST
UF/IFAS researcher Dr. Zhanao Deng said a study on blackberry genetics not only advances our understanding, it sets the stage for significant improvements in blackberry breeding techniques.
UF/IFAS
UF/IFAS researcher Dr. Zhanao Deng said a study on blackberry genetics not only advances our understanding, it sets the stage for significant improvements in blackberry breeding techniques.

With Florida's citrus industry declining, it's important for growers to have robust backup crops to prevent financial loss. Dr. Zhanao Deng and his team with the University of Florida are decoding blackberry DNA to help Floridian growers.

Traits like size, sweetness, and disease resistance are in the DNA of blackberries. By extracting DNA from different types of the fruit, UF pieced together new blackberry DNA sequences to create new varieties.

More
Further details on Dr. Deng's research into blackberry DNA can be seen here

"DNA is the determining factor for all of these traits that are important to growers and consumers," Deng said.

Most commercial blackberry varieties do not yield well in Florida, making this research even more important for citrus growers that need backup crops. No new varieties have reached shelves yet, but are being tasted by industry collaborators.

"We can use this tool, these new resources, to speed up our development of new blackberry varieties that can grow better in Florida's conditions," Deng said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 WGCU
Tags
Economy / Business Citrus GrowersFlorida Agriculture
Emma Rodriguez
Related Stories
  1. Florida's citrus forecast takes a hit
  2. A major Florida grower is exiting the citrus business
  3. Florida's citrus industry continues to feel the squeeze
  4. Citrus numbers are unchanged as a fight against disease continues
  5. Citrus grove land across Florida continues to dwindle
  6. Florida's troubled citrus industry looks to the state for help
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now