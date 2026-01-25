© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Building a punk rock roller derby business

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published January 25, 2026 at 7:57 AM EST

Roller Derby brings the thrills, and bruises, to the roller rink. The sport grew in popularity in the 1950s and in recent years has had a surge in fandom.

This led to an idea for two members of the Fort Myers Roller Derby team: To offer a space where people can get all of their skating needs. WGCU's Kate Cronin caught up with two stars of the skating world to learn how their love for roller derby and punk rock combined to create a business all its own.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2026 WGCU
Economy / Business
WGCU News
Related Stories
  1. Female Leagues Lead Roller Derby Revival
  2. These Roller Skating Women Get 'Down And Derby'
  3. Roller derby: Fast-paced, fun and gender inclusive
  4. Roller derby teams promote gender inclusivity in sports
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now